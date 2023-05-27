Mzansi DJ Prince Kaybee has called out people disrespecting his unreleased song with vocalist Starr

Peeps said the song would have sounded better if the Club Controller hitmaker had featured Simmy

Prince Kaybee didn't entertain the claims and slammed the online users for giving unwanted opinions

Prince Kaybee has made it clear that he aims to introduce new vocalists whenever he drops a new track.

Mzansi wants Prince Kaybee to collaborate with Simmy after sharing a snippet of his track with Starr. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Club Controller has been working hard in the studio after leaving Universal Music and signing with Ingrooves Africa, reported TimesLIVE. Many people anticipated new music from Kaybee, and he didn't disappoint.

Prince Kaybee addresses fans not liking song collab with Starr

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee dropped a snippet of his track Oh Boy, which he'll release next Friday. In the clip, Prince Kaybee was in the studio with vocalist Starr whom he featured in the upcoming track.

However, Mzansi was sort of not impressed by Starr's vocals. @thando__mbuyisa claimed Simmy would have done a better job.

In a tweet, Prince Kaybee disagreed, saying:

"Executive producers have arrived."

Other peeps also say Simmy would have devoured Prince Kaybee's beat

Some netizens in the comments section agreed with Thando that Simmy would have left no crumbs, but Prince Kaybee opposed the hot take.

@Shishi__nah said:

"She's lowkey right."

@nguvi_ shared:

"This tweet took me out. You’re so funny."

@SMavethana posted:

"She must start producing."

@Takunachola replied:

"KB has time. He will fetch you and your comment. He doesn't care."

Prince Kaybee to release Inkumbulo with Azana

The DJ is hard at work and will soon drop his new track, Inkumbulo featuring Azana.

According to a press release received by Briefly News from the DJ's team at Ingrooves Africa, the highly anticipated track will drop on 31 May.

The press release said fans could expect a dance beat but moving lyrics as Inkumbulo will take them on an emotional journey.

Prince Kaybee shares a snippet of a new song he will release

In related news, Briefly News reported that fans were amped after Prince Kaybee gave them a taste of what to expect from one of his three new songs dropping next week.

The DJ and music producer has been working hard in the studio, mixing new and old songs. He already has three new singles to share with his supporters, one titled Oh Boy.

Source: Briefly News