Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a video announcing that he has new music dropping soon

The Siyathandana hitmaker's fans speculated that he would soon release his upcoming album he promoted online

Other hip-hop heads praised Cassper Nyovest's bars in the trending clip suspected to be a teaser of the new body of work

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest's fans are excited after he seemingly teased his new album's release date. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest's fans are convinced they're about to eat after the rapper's latest post went viral.

Social media has been abuzz with hip-hop lovers and Cass' fans, affectionately known as the Tsibipians, speculating whether the new album will finally drop.

It seems everyone is sure that Mufasa might be ready to finally dish up what he has been cooking in the studio for the past few months.

Cassper Nyovest teases new album in a video post

Cass recently shared a video showing him walking around his house's front yard while a song played in the clip's background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At the end of the clip, the date 8 July and the name Solomon appeared, and everyone took that as a hint that the Siyathandana rapper might drop an album on that day.

Cassper Nyovest's fans excited about his new album

Cassper Nyovest has been topping Twitter trends as his fans are gushing about his video seemingly announcing the album release date. Some raved, saying:

@VanDerMohammed said:

"Nah, Cass is in his second prime. This is straight-up fire."

@yonkolloyd shared:

"Okay Cass, I'm listening. The beat is fire."

@Nolo_wa_Delsey posted:

"We are already waiting for it, bro. Bless us!"

@dalestugga replied:

"And then Fill Up ka December. It's going to be a good year."

@HueyOzyl commented:

"Game over! Grootman's season is here."

@jr_teto wrote:

"We are about to be fed!"

@Khundu_Zulu added:

"The GOAT is back!"

K.O and Toss drop Rockabye teaser

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, K.O and Toss also caused an online frenzy with their new collab, Rockabye.

Shortly after being accused of being unoriginal by rapper MT, K.O dropped a clip spitting fire bars along with Toss.

The speed, delivery, and flow impressed many hip-hop heads, especially with Toss' verse, because they usually listen to his Amapiano tracks.

Rockabye was expected to drop on 26 May, and fans, when the teaser was shared, had already dubbed it the track that would revive Mzansi hip-hop.

Cassper Nyovest to drop hip-hop single before releasing studio album

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African rap star Cassper Nyovest revealed that he was ready to drop his upcoming album very soon.

The artist went online to inform fans that he had decided on a release date; however, a sample needed to be cleared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News