Cassper Nyovest announced on his Twitter page that his long-awaited album will be released soon

The rapper said he is proud of the body of work and reassured eager fans itching for new music

Mufasa's tweet excited many people and they said they can't wait to hear the bangers that he's been cooking

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest announced on Twitter that his new album will be released soon. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is gearing up to release his anticipated album and promised fans that the wait will be worth it.

The Destiny hitmaker said he finished recording the album and is waiting for one of his songs to be cleared.

"The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. I just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get the paperwork done. I want a smooth release."

Cassper explains why album release is delayed

One person asked him for a timeframe, and Cassper said he can't commit to a specific date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I can’t choose a date without clearing this one sample. I really need that sample. The album wouldn’t be complete without it. Crossing fingers it’s soon."

Cassper clarified that the hold-up was caused by a contractual obligation with a campaign and emphasised that he needed to honour it.

"It’s not the record label, they don’t decide anything for me. It’s the contract I signed for the campaign. It’s also such a dope campaign with so much meaning behind it, need to respect it."

See the tweet below:

Fans get hyped by Cassper's announcement

@DMAINE_BW said:

"I know you never disappoint can't wait."

@LungaSliq tweeted:

"Please tell me you're gonna speak on the beef you had with Kiernan."

@JacobMaybe3 wrote:

"Just release the music, my brother, we don't have time for stories."

@HloniXX stated:

"Danko danko long love the king."

@Gipla_SA added:

"We are waiting boy."

@ReboneSelowa tweeted:

"Hopefully, you didn't mention AKA in any of your songs because his fans will come for us. Anyways I can not wait to listen to the album, keep up the good work."

@Celani16204894 wrote:

"Cassper I am sick please release one song now, please."

Cassper Nyovest announces collaboration with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, Mzansi goes wild: “Next level”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest raised the bar for South African music when we thought it couldn't get any higher. A collaboration between the South African rapper and One Republic's Ryan Tedder has been confirmed.

The news is that the two musical heavyweights will collaborate on a track for an international music programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News