The South African Songwriter and singer King Monada continued to stay in his township despite being famous

The star shared that he remains deeply cemented in his roots by always remaining humble and grounded

He also mentioned that his surroundings and being in a township is what inspires most of his songwriting

The South African singer and songwriter King Monada has again made headlines on social media.

Why King Monada continues to stay eKasi despite being famous

The Limpopo-born songwriter and singer King Monada became the talk of the town once again after a picture of him sleeping outside to protect his new R1 million Ford Raptor outside his home.

Recently, the star, who has been trending on social media, shared why he continues to live in a township despite being famous. According to Daily Sun, King Monada enjoys residing in the township and has also weighed in on the benefits of staying humble and grounded as his career continues to flourish.

He said:

"Dedication and commitment conquer everything. I always believe in the Almighty to protect and guide me. I also have a guardian who has been with me from the beginning, Makwela Albert, who continues to support me. He’s been like the parent everyone wishes for, and I always follow his advice."

Monada also shared that his surroundings have always contributed to his songwriting and continue to do so.

He said:

"My songwriting is inspired by my everyday experiences and the things I observe around me. Because of this, I’ll always have fresh ideas and lyrics to draw from. My accomplishments come from hard work, with prayer guiding the way, while material success follows. I make it a point to support those in need whenever I can. Living in a rural area itself serves as a constant source of motivation."

