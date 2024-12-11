Thuli Phongolo's dance video went viral on X, showcasing her moves in a figure-hugging Diesel dress while vibing to Ke Nakwela

Social media users were unimpressed, with many blaming her alleged BBL for her stiff moves and critiquing her transition from acting to DJing

Comments ranged from embarrassment to amusement, with some noting even background antics in the clip

Yho! A video of Thuli Phongolo hitting the dance floor during an event has gone viral on social media. Social media users seemed unimpressed with the star's dance moves.

Thuli Phongolo shows off dance moves in video

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo's dance moves failed to impress Mzansi. The former Generations: The Legacy star flaunted her famous curves while vibing to Ke Nakwela.

The now-viral video was shared on the microblogging platform X by @PianoConnectSA. The clip shows Thuli P, who was rocking a figure-hugging Diesel dress, doing her thing. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Thuli Phongolo's dance moves

Social media users were not impressed by the star's video. Many blamed her alleged BBL, saying she couldn't dance because of it.

@fendii_belle said:

"I feel embarrassed on her behalf 🥺"

@same_story_ZN commented:

"Nobody is saying anything about the guy at the back in black🤣"

@BoostingCable added:

"I liked her better when she was an actress. What is this now?"

@Lainopt wrote:

"She tried hard to make it wiggle kodwa usamende wavele wathi “ ubani yena”."

@beegsy added:

"But these installed bootys do not move in a flowing way. I don't know how to put it but they seem to have a life of their own🙈🙊"

Thuli Phongolo lives it up in Paris, France

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo is living the life we can only imagine. The actress and DJ recently gave her fans and followers a sneak peek of her trip to Paris, France.

We can all agree that Thuli P is one of Mzansi's top 'IT' girls. The media personality has been serving soft life goals on her timeline, and the girlies are here for it.

