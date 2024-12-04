From Designer Shopping and Sightseeing to Fine Dining: Thuli Phongolo Lives It Up in Paris, France
- DJ Thuli Phongolo shared glimpses of her luxurious Paris trip, showcasing visits to designer stores like Hermes and Goyard, fine dining, and iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower
- The former Generations: The Legacy star continues to flaunt her soft life on social media, thrilling fans with her extravagant lifestyle
- Amid her rumoured split from DJ Maphorisa, Thuli is allegedly dating a wealthy new man, known for spoiling her with baecations in lavish destinations like Dubai and Cape Town
Thuli Phongolo is living the life we can only imagine. The actress and DJ recently gave her fans and followers a sneak peek of her trip to Paris, France.
Thuli Phongolo enjoys soft life in Paris
We can all agree that Thuli P is one of Mzansi's top "IT" girls. The media personality has been serving soft life goals on her timeline, and the girlies are here for it.
The former Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her recent trip to Europe. Thuli showed her fans what she has been up to in the city of love, from shopping in some of the world's most famous designer stores like Hermes and Goyard to enjoying top cuisine in luxurious restaurants to showing the world-famous Eiffel Tower. She wrote:
"Last slide: Eiffel Tower on my thong, I don’t play about Paris! ☺️"
Thuli Phongolo allegedly dating new man after DJ Maphorisa split
Social media users have been invested in Thuli Phongolo's love life after she reportedly dumped DJ Maphorisa. The star has been keeping details about her private life hush-hush amid reports that she secured another wealthy man who has been spoiling her rotten and taking her on baecations in picturesque places like Dubai and Cape Town.
SA responds to Thuli P's shooting range video
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo recently visited an unexpected place, leaving many netizens stunned.
The former Generations: The Legacy actress recently became the town's talk after allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend.
Source: Briefly News
