Boity Thulo stunned at Paris Fashion Week, sharing pictures of her stylish VETEMENTS matching set on Instagram

Social media users in Mzansi praised the rapper and reality TV star’s pink outfit, paired with matching heels, for its fashion-forward impact

Fans and fellow celebrities agreed that Boity nailed her look, calling her one of the best-dressed stars in South Africa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Boity Thulo is representing South Africa at the Paris Fashion Week, and we love it for her. The star recently had the streets buzzing when she shared pictures of her stunning outfit.

Boity Thulo rocked a stylish outfit at the Paris Fashion Week. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo nails her Paris Fashion Week look

Boity Thulo is the star she thinks she is. The rapper has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the international entertainment and fashion industries at the Paris Fashion Week. She turned heads when she shared pictures of the stunning looks she rocked at the global event.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bakae rapper shared snaps rocking a stunning Vetenats matching set that left Mzansi asking for fashion notes. She paired the pink look with a matching pair of heels. She captioned the photo:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"VETEMENTS 😍💕"

Mzansi can't get enough of Boity's look

Social media users agreed that the Own Your Throne star ate and left no crumbs. Many said Boity is one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi.

@magleradoeboy said:

"Ntlele LV ke tlao bona hao jika🧍🏿‍♂"

@bontle.modiselle commented:

"Shuuuu 😍❤️"

@omuhlegela wrote:

"Excuse me ma’am 😍🔥"

@eyamanguni_ said:

"Is that Travis Scott? last slide?"

@iamebenkare added:

"Boity???!!! no, you’re wrong for eating us up like this!! 😭😭🩷"

@katlegomogaladi noted:

"I love this outfit 😍"

Video of Boity being pushed at the Grammy trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of South African rapper Boity Thulo being pushed around at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the star being told to move while trying to take pictures on the red carpet.

South African stars joined the entertainment industry's who's who at the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo was among those who attended the event.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News