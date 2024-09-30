Boity Thulo Stuns at the Paris Fashion Week, SA Wowed: “You Are Wrong for Eating Us Up Like This”
- Boity Thulo stunned at Paris Fashion Week, sharing pictures of her stylish VETEMENTS matching set on Instagram
- Social media users in Mzansi praised the rapper and reality TV star’s pink outfit, paired with matching heels, for its fashion-forward impact
- Fans and fellow celebrities agreed that Boity nailed her look, calling her one of the best-dressed stars in South Africa
Boity Thulo is representing South Africa at the Paris Fashion Week, and we love it for her. The star recently had the streets buzzing when she shared pictures of her stunning outfit.
Boity Thulo nails her Paris Fashion Week look
Boity Thulo is the star she thinks she is. The rapper has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the international entertainment and fashion industries at the Paris Fashion Week. She turned heads when she shared pictures of the stunning looks she rocked at the global event.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Bakae rapper shared snaps rocking a stunning Vetenats matching set that left Mzansi asking for fashion notes. She paired the pink look with a matching pair of heels. She captioned the photo:
"VETEMENTS 😍💕"
Mzansi can't get enough of Boity's look
Social media users agreed that the Own Your Throne star ate and left no crumbs. Many said Boity is one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi.
@magleradoeboy said:
"Ntlele LV ke tlao bona hao jika🧍🏿♂"
@bontle.modiselle commented:
"Shuuuu 😍❤️"
@omuhlegela wrote:
"Excuse me ma’am 😍🔥"
@eyamanguni_ said:
"Is that Travis Scott? last slide?"
@iamebenkare added:
"Boity???!!! no, you’re wrong for eating us up like this!! 😭😭"
@katlegomogaladi noted:
"I love this outfit 😍"
