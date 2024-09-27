It is no secret that Mzansi has some of the best foods and drinks in the world, and people across the globe are starting to see that

A content creator could not contain his feelings after tasting an Appletiser, sharing an amusing sobbing moment on his TikTok

Social media users were quick to suggest other tisers the man should try after watching the man's viral video

A video of a UK man who loved the taste of appletiser warmed many Mzansi hearts. Image @asherglean

South Africa is fast becoming a place to talk about as the world realises our tasteful local brands, foods and beautiful gems. A UK gent also discovered an Appletiser for the first time, leaving him amazed as he took his sip.

The viral video was shared on the guy's TikTok page under the user handle @asherglean, attracting 2.3M views, 366K likes, and 3.6K comments from social media users who loved the content.

The moment the guy discovered the taste of Appletiser

In the video, the man sobs as he sips his Appletiser in a glass. He proceeds to ask:

"Wo made this drink? It's so good."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps echo the same sentiments as the guy

Social media users were quick to hop on the feed, agreeing with the guy about the fantastic taste of appletiser. Some invited him to South Africa, while others shared they missed the Peartiser.

User @dylan.page shared:

"It’s South African! And if you liked that…wait till you try grapetiser!😮‍💨🫦."

User @house_of_lombardi shared an interesting comment:

"My great-grandfather Edmond Lombardi invented it. He was an apple farmer in Elgin, South Africa, and he noticed too many apples were going to waste 💙🍏."

User @missm1212 flexed:

"Basically, that’s how most things taste in South Africa."

User @moratiwasetshwantsho detailed:

"If you're from South Africa and Botswana, you relate. First time I saw it in Tesco UK, I wanted to scream🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @walla270 joked:

"The world should step aside, we can't show you too much because when people come so 🇿🇦 they don't want to go home🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

User @j_eauxan was taken aback

"Appletiser & Grapetiser were the only fizzy drinks we were allowed in high school, memory unlocked 😅."

