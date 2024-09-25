A young lady left the online community in stitches after sharing a video of Amaphara imitating her on her morning run

The two funny gents stretch as if they when they saw her as if they were about to go for a jog.

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who joked, giving different reasons gents were acting as such

A lady shared a video of two men mocking her while jogging. Image: patternovember8

A young hun living in Grahamstown was on her morning run when two homeless men saw her and started making fun of her by pretending to be warming up for a run, too.

The lady shared this content on her TikTok under the user handle @patternovember8, which reached 408K views, 55K likes, and almost 1K comments.

The men start doing warm-ups, pretending to go for a run

The video shared by @patternovember8 shows stretching excessively as if they are about to run a marathon.

Mzansi share their funny thoughts about the two gents

After seeing the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many shared that the two men would protect the lady from others who attempt to harm her, while others said they would have been scared.

User @lu_1024 joked:

"These ones have become your pharas, they will protect you from other pharas 🤭."

User @mev_maja n gagged:

"😂😂😂😂😂 they reminding you to stretch. also it can be the beginning of an amazing friendship."

User @kgothatso_courage commented:

"Honestly, this is what South Africa is all about....Happiness❤️."

User @letlotlo_mokomele declared:

"I would've thought that they're warming up to chase me 😭😭."

User @ponaflair_beauty_studio

:"I've had drunk people join me on my morning runs😅😅 ama phara are the biggest hype men🥰.""

User @nonks_nonduh noted:

"🤣🤣They are yours now.. Bazoshaya amanye that bother you 🤣🤣."

Amaphara sell a fake washing powder to a granny

In another Briefly News article, a granny got scammed by Amaphara, who sold her soil in a Surf washing powder package, pretending it was the real thing.

The gogo was shocked to find out that there was soil instead of powder soap for which she had paid R30. The post left social media users in stitches.

