Snowman Phara and Other Hilarious Snow Creations Leave SA Thoroughly Amused
- South Africans have been enjoying the heavy snowfall in some parts of the country and are letting their creative juices flow
- Online users have begun flooding the internet with pictures of some of their antics in the snow, which include snowmen
- Many people have been making their own versions of snowmen, and the variety has entertained netizens
Pictures on the internet showed that South Africans are building snowmen after heavy snowfall in the country. Many people took the time to create unique characters made out of snow.
The heavy snow especially affected the KZN area, and some people made snowmen to reflect their culture. Netizens were amused by the creativity evidenced in the variety of snowmen built.
South Africans make snowmen
In one post by @_hybreed_, he showed people that someone made a snowman look like a criminal by making it lean back and dressing it in a beanie. Petty criminals in South Africa are commonly referred to as "pharas" See the photo:
A different snowman shared by @svenkosi was made to look like a Zulu Maiden. See the picture below:
Another person on X @lindomyeni made a snowman that resembled former president Jacob Zuma and dressed it up in an MK t-shirt. See the snowman below:
SA amused by snowmen
Many people thought the snowmen were hilarious. Netizens cracked endless jokes about people's creations in the snow.
@princeofpitorii commented:
"You've got to love SA."
@leko_shoba wrote:
"Lol you guys play too much."
@Liihlendimande gushed:
"I love my county."
@khandizwe_chris remarked:
"South Africans like to do the unusual 🤞🏾😭what is this?"
@_Hybreed_ declared:
"We're not normal."
@Maxwell_C_ added:
"Snow was given to the wrong people."
Shirtless man dances in the snow
Briefly News previously reported that Most parts of South Africa have been experiencing icy and wet weather conditions this week. There was even snowfall in Johannesburg on Monday which brought much excitement to many peeps, young and old.
While parts of South Africa regularly receive snow over the southern hemisphere winter months of June to August, Johannesburg last had snow in August 2012, The Guardian reports.
At a Johannesburg kindergarten, excited children made snowballs and attempted to catch flakes with their tongues, some having never witnessed snow before, according to eNCA.
Source: Briefly News
