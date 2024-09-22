A Tiktok video shows a woman who recorded and shared her experience being stuck on the KZN N3

A snowstorm hit South Africa, and it disrupted various national roads, including the KZN main road, which was shut down

Online users became invested in the woman's story as she showed her nightmarish account of the snowfall

One woman on TikTok showed people the effects of the snowstorm. The lady gave people an up close and personal look into being stuck on the N3 in KZN.

A TikTok video shows a woman who vlogged her experience being stranded on the N3 in snow. Image: @oneandly_rori

The national road in KZN was shut down after snow got the best of the roads. The lady got millions of views on social media as she shared what happened to her on KZN's N3.

Woman stuck on N3 IN KZN snow

In a TikTok video, a woman @oneandonly_rori showed people what she had to do while stuck on the N3 because of snow. In one video, she had to relieve herself in front of truck drivers in the bushes. Her trip had started on a high note as she was chuffed about taking a spontaneous getaway without asking for leave.

More videos showed the moment others who were also stranded banded together to help. Watch her ordeal below:

What you need to know about SA's snowstorm

Snow began to fall in spring in some provinces in South Africa, including KZN and Gauteng, affecting national roads.

The N3 in KZN was shut down, and people were stranded on the roads overnight without food and water.

One person has died from hypothermia since the snowstorm hit South Africa on 20 September 2024.

SA worried about woman stuck on N3 in snow

Many people commented on wishing the woman well, and many expressed concern. The massive snow disaster blew away online users. Read the comments below:

GUSTAV commented:

"People need to start taking weather warnings seriously and use common sense. Prevention is better than cure."

Lebohang Precious said:

"A lady is traveling with an 8 month old😭💔"

Sangoma wrote:

"But guys did you think the weather report warning was a joke We were supposed to leave for a funeral but canceled because of that!"

Uthimna Mahlangu added:

"I'm thinking about the hunger😩"

maps juls declared:

"From today on, if I travel, I am going to make sure I take àll: food, blankets, water, chargers, everything."

lobstar38 wondered:

"Why is our government not doing anything about this?"

Nona remarked:

"OK, this isn't funny anymore."

Andria Perumal🇿🇦 was worried:

"South Africa is not equipped for these conditions, but I hope they invest in it and get the correct training. May GOD be with everyone that is not warm and safe!"

Grumpy231 added:

"I am so worried no water and freezing temperatures hope there are no babies in cars."

