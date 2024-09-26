South African radio personality Penny Ntuli recently opened up about her being trapped in the snowfall that happened in KZN

The former Gagasi FM radio star was rushed to the hospital after she allegedly contracted hypothermia

The star also mentioned that she was hurt that some of the people who were also stuck in the snow had passed away

Penny Ntuli talked about being stuck in the snow. Image: @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

The South African radio personality Penny Ntuli has opened up about being trapped in snowfall over the past weekend.

Penny Ntuli opens up about her experience trapped in snow

The former Gagasi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli has made headlines again after being trapped in the snow in several parts of South Africa.

According to Fakazanews, the Jozi FM presenter recently opened up about her tragic experience being stuck at N3. The star shared that she was hurt after finding out that some of the people she was stuck with had passed away.

This was after she was rushed to hospital after her family suspected that Ntuli had contracted hypothermia.

She said:

"It was not by our own wisdom to survive this, but it was by God’s grace. The snow was literally as high as my vehicle’s door level. I did not think we were going to make it. I am so hurt that some of the people lost their lives were trapped in the snow while some were on their way to bury their loved ones."

A family relative of Penny also mentioned that the star started feeling unwell on Saturday, 21 September 2024, in the evening. They were able to move the next morning, but her condition worsened as she was extremely cold, so they had to take her to her mother's home.

