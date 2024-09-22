Penny Ntuli took to social media to detail the traumatic experience she had while on the highway in KZN

The Jozi FM host took Arrive Alive to task after she was unable to make any progress on the road

Penny Ntuli's ordeal amassed varying reactions from netizens, as some criticised her for travelling despite weather warnings

Penny Ntuli vented about being stranded on the N3 in snow and some people dragged her for it. Image: @pennyntuli / Instagram / Shiraaz Mohamed / Getty Images

Radio host Penny Ntuli spent a cold, icy weekend on the road. She used her Facebook to share her experiences on a snowed-in N3 with her fans.

Penny Ntuli's struggle on the N3 because of snowfall lasted hours on end. Peeps expressed their concern and criticised authorities.

Penny Ntuli stranded on N3

Jozi FM's Penny Ntuli took to Facebook to share details about being on the N3 overnight. She described a pregnant woman who was travelling and said Arrive Alive was only posting on social media. According to Sunday World, she wrote:

“Arrive Alive is busy posting what’s going on on the N3. Can’t you issue out Choppers to fetch people? But no, you’re busy with content. Come on, I pray we don’t wake up to find dead bodies inside the cars."

What you need to know about snow in SA

Motorists were stuck on the N3 road in KZN, which was close,d and those travelling between Durban and Gauteng were stranded.

Some rescue efforts for people stuck in the snow in other parts of South Africa and Lesotho were successful.

One person died in a taxi that was unable to move on a road, which caused hypothermia to set in.

SA worried about stranded motorists

Many people shared their reactions to Penny Ntuli's account. Some people felt for Penny, while others thought she had no excuse to be on the road as she worked in radio and knew about the weather warnings. Read the comments below:

@kmosebetsi commented:

"A broadcaster who doesn't take warnings that THEY broadcast to the public seriously. Just vibes. See now."

@Doobsie_Dons wrote:

"Wait...doesn't she work on radio?? She was one of the people who were supposed to be safe at home because the very same radio station that she works at broadcasts such warnings 🥲🥲. I don't feel anything for her. She got this information straight from the source and still drove?"

@AndrewMabe98384 added:

"A broadcaster who does not trust the weatherman"

@djstago remarked:

"People are so entitled ."

Yena aya kwii complained:

"They only use smartphone for TikTok and forget the weather app/"

@LimpopoDaddy felt for Penny:

"Prayers to our sister Penny Ntuli and the other motorists who are stranded, we are with them by spirit here in Limpopo️".

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Let this be a lesson for people to adhere to weather conditions."

Dr Musa flexes snowboard to troll peeps stuck in snow

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mthombeni is well known for being a jokester on the internet. His latest social media update with his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, did not sit well with people.

Dr Musa Mthombeni caught heat on social media for being insensitive amid a natural disaster. Many people were disturbed by the harrowing experiences of people who've been stuck in snow in South Africa.

