A video of a man and woman stuck in the snow on the N3 route following a road closure in KwaZulu-Natal has gone viral

The clip, posted by the @MDNnewss X page, shows the couple calling out to other motorists to check if they're still alive

The humanitarian scenes warmed Mzansi, sparking an incredible response as online users flooded the comments section

A couple filmed themselves looking out for fellowing motorists stuck in the thick snow on the N3. Images: @Abramjee, @MDNnewss

South Africans are a special breed of people, able to find humour even when facing adverse circumstances.

This was the main sentiment expressed in response to a video of a couple stuck in the thick snow blanketing the N3 route between Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State.

Man stuck in snow checks on other motorists

Videos and scenes of the cars unable to traverse through the ice amid freezing conditions have been making the rounds online since Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported that one person stuck in a taxi had died from hypothermia, sparking concerns of more deaths.

However, early indications on Sunday morning suggested that rescue efforts were paying off, and road travel would resume throughout the day.

While the situation remained uncertain, and with aid on the way, the man and a woman in the car with him were in high spirits as they took it upon themselves to check on the other motorists stuck in their vehicles.

A video of them calling out from their cars was posted on the @MDNnews X page before sparking a frenzied response.

"Everyone over there, open [your] windows so I can see that you're still alive," he calls out with the car's windows down.

The woman joins in his call as they look out to the other cars in front of them and shouts:

"Are you still alive? Niyaphila? All right. Good morning, my neighbours."

The two cackle as they observe the other vehicles and hear the people inside answer, confirming they are okay.

Touching scenes warm online community

The video clocked about 500,000 hits in the 19 hours since its publication, attracting 6,000 likes, 1,000 reposts and 600 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at the warm commentary it received.

@Ndlombango wrote:

"South Africans are a special breed of people. They find humour in the face of death. We’re a special people."

YollyBlu said:

"How is the situation right now? I heard there was one person who lost their life over there."

@Sifisov1 added:

"You have to love this country."

Snow blankets South Africa and Lesotho

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa turned into a winter wonderland after snow blanketed parts of the country at the weekend.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned of more inclement weather throughout the weekend and urged people not to travel.

