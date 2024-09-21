Disruptive weather battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, leading to a complete road close along the N3 route

The road between Estcourt in KZN and Harrismith in the Free State was closed after heavy snowfall was reported

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News police were deployed to render aid to motorists

Gift of the Givers told Briefly News that it had stocked its vehicles with supplies to dispatch for further assistance

KZN police and the Gift of the Givers have dispatched aid to the closed N3 route due to heavy snow. Images: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

ESTCOURT — Adverse weather conditions across KwaZulu-Natal caused significant disruptions along the N3 route on Saturday morning, leading to a traffic gridlock.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning for a snowstorm in the northern parts and a Level 2 warning for disruptive rain.

SAPS, Gift of the Givers, lend aid in KZN

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) closed the entire road between Estcourt, KZN, and Harrismith in the Free State after heavy snowfall was reported at the Van Reenen's and Oliviershoek Pass on the R74.

The SAWS said widespread showers and thundershowers were expected, resulting in disruptive rain and localised flooding.

The rainfall accumulation is expected to be around 40 to 50mm in places on Saturday, extending into Sunday over the northern parts.

The icy and wet weather brought with it a severe risk of poor visibility along other sections of the route, causing dangerous driving conditions between KZN, the Free State, and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The N3TC has since warned road users to avoid travel to the region.

Meanwhile, KZN police deployed members to provide assistance and warm food to commuters stuck on the N3 between Estcourt and Mooi Rivers.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police officers were among the stranded commuters.

"Despite being in the same situation as the rest, they are providing security services to fellow commuters," Netshiunda told Briefly News.

"KZN SAPS management has mobilised business partners, who have already started preparing food and warm clothing for those stuck in the freezing snow. Thus, police, working with other role players, are braving the conditions to protect life and deliver much-needed aid."

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay told Briefly News that the humanitarian organisation was in touch with the Road Traffic Information (RTI), N3TC, pilots, and tow truck companies to render assistance.

Sablay said vehicles had since been loaded with the relevant supplies and that they had contacted selected garages and businesses to provide hot drinks and snacks to those in need.

"We have prepared meals and drinks at a community hall in Estcourt for those passing by, and more practical assistance is required," he said.

"Motorists and their families have been calling for assistance. People are running out of food and water and require blankets in the severe cold. The concern is for those requiring evacuation for medical reasons."

Snow blankets South Africa and Lesotho

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa and Lesotho have been turned into a winter wonderland in Spring.

This was after large parts of the country remained blanketed by snow, leaving many amazed. The SAWS has warned of more inclement weather throughout the weekend and urged people not to travel.

