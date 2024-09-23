A lady on TikTok and her three friends flexed their wheels in a hilarious clip that had Mzansi on the floor, laughing

The girls filmed a creative clip where each one of them morphed into their whips one by one, but the video gets amusing when one of them remains the same

Social media users related a lot to the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section

A lady and her friends came up with an excellent idea for a hilarious video to post on their TikTok pages.

The ladies thought to film themselves morphing into their cars, knowing that one of them would be the perfect punchline.

Mzansi floored after three friends showed off their rides on TikTok

There’s always the odd one out in a trio, and the three besties wanted to prove that in a funny TikTok video where they came up with a creative way to make Mzansi laugh. The girls thought of filming a video of themselves transforming into their cars.

The transition was flawless as they sprinted and turned into their vehicles whilst in the air, but the last lady remained the same and kept running to show that she was the only one without a car. The clip was hilarious because many people could relate to the odd one and the humorous video.

The trio captioned the clip:

“This was the runner’s idea.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to hilarious friends after showing their whips

Social media users were floored by the humour and commented:

@Massive Alive shared:

"Number 3 and I have so much in common."

@doreenmaraba laughed:

"There's no balance in this squad at all."

@Bucy Biyela loved the last girl:

"I’m glad we have the same taste with number 3."

Mzansi reacts to top 5 worst cars including Renault Kwid

Briefly News also reported that a gent and South African motorist filmed a TikTok video to warn new and old car owners about the top five worst cars to buy. At the top of his list was the popular Renault Kwid, and he mentioned that although the car is affordable, it also takes cheapness to the next level.

Social media users agreed to disagree with the chap and also added their cars to his list.

