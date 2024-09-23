A gent and South African motorist filmed a TikTok video to warn new and old car owners about the top five worst cars to buy

At the top of his list was the popular Renault Kwid, and he mentioned that although the car is affordable, it also takes cheapness to the next level

Social media users agreed to disagree with the chap and also added their cars to his list

A motorist and car fan warned South Africans about the five worst cars to own, with the Renault Kwid at the top of his list.

The gent shared that the car, when it launched in 2015, took cheapness to the next level with its lightness and zero NCAP ratings.

A South African motorist filmed a video of his top five worst cars and explained why. The gent started with the famous Renault Kwid that launched nine years ago:

Renault Kwid:

Renault Kwid has become a very popular car on the road since its launch in 2015.

“The Renault Kwid takes cheapness to the next level. Not only did it get zero NCAP safety ratings when it launched in 2015, but the nastiness of the interior, uncomfortably harsh ride quality and overall cheap built quality means it is one of the nastiest cars on the market.”

Renault Kiger:

The gent shared that there's not much difference between the Kwid and the Kiger.

“This crossover SUV is a Renault Kwid on high heels. The nastiness of the Kwid is also present in this car too. The road noise over 100 is simply unbearable.”

Nissan Magnite:

“This is also a Renault Kwid in Nissan styling, which means that all of the mechanical problems from the Kwid and the Kiger get carried over to this car as well. Nissan as a brand should be ashamed of themselves for selling such a terrible car.”

Renault Triber:

“Besides the fact that it’s a Kwid stretched to a seven-seater, the one litre shared does not have enough power for a person carrier. 52KW 96 NM of torque will struggle when loaded with seven people. It’s also a death trap known for killing people in high-speed accidents.”

Proton saga:

“Not only is it the most tragic, disgustingly looking car on the road, but the interior is unacceptable.”

Mzansi reacts to top 5 worst cars in South Africa

Social media users were baffled by the gent’s opinion and commented:

@Newa12 shared:

"People buy Mazda you will never see see a mechanic. Plus there are pretty comfortable. I don't know why people will always choose otherwise."

@Xoli confirmed that:

"As someone who works in insurance, Kwid gets written off 90% of the time and you WILL get hurt in an accident. Renault is not a good buy."

@makakhwezinosibu 🇵🇸 was saddened by her favourite vehicle:

"I’m so disappointed in Nissan."

