Four people were tragically killed when an SUV and a truck collided on the R40 between Mbombela and Barberton

The road was closed after the vehicles both caught alight, and clean-up operations took close to 10 hours

Citizens have expressed their sadness at the news while complaining about how dangerous that patch of road is

The R40 between Mbombela and Barberton was the scene of a horrific scene where four people were tragically killed. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/ @MDNnewss (Twitter).

The R40 between Mbombela and Barberton has finally been opened following a horrific crash on Friday, 21 September 2024.

Four people were killed in the accident when a truck and an SUV collided with each other on the stretch of road.

Clean up operation lasted 10 hours

The accident, which took place on Saturday evening, forced the closure of the stretch of road.

Officials spent approximately 10 hours cleaning up the scene before reopening the road.

The road was eventually cleared in the early hours of Saturday, 22 September.

Passengers burnt beyond recognition

The tragic accident claimed four lives, including that of a child. All four victims, who were in the SUV, were burnt beyond recognition.

The driver of the truck was injured, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

R40 described as dangerous

Social media was abuzz with people offering their condolences to the victim’s families, with some commenting on the patch of road in question.

@andy1201 said:

“That road belongs in hell…it's very dangerous.”

@phestahiver added:

“This road gives me serious anxiety.”

@MrQuarantines noted:

“N17 and this road are very dangerous and people are always in a rush to overtake.”💔

TP Mwelase Gwabini exlaborated:

“Since 2022 until July 2024, I have been traveling on that road from Monday Friday. My stomach aches immediately reaching corners of that road. Most drivers drive recklessly and at high speed. Sadly speeding is causing accidents on that road, and sadly most people keep losing their lives.”💔😢

Three dead in Mbombela accident

The Mbombela area witnessed another tragic accident in August when three people were killed in a horrific accident.

Briefly News reported that a learner was among the victims who passed away in the accident between three vehicles.

More than 20 learners were also injured in the accident when a minibus collided with a truck and a bakkie.

