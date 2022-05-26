The Economic Freedom Fighters has lost four members who were killed in a fatal accident in Mpumalanga on Wednesday

The party has lambasted the province's officials for the terrible road infrastructure, which is believed to have contributed to the accident

EFF supporters are saddened by the loss of fellow comrades and hope that the lone survivor of the accident will have a speedy recovery

KWA-MHLANGA - Four members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were tragically killed in a car crash that took place on Wednesday, 25 May in the Mpumalanga province.

The party members were reportedly travelling in a bakkie when the vehicle overturned in Kwa-Mhlanga, not too far from Vaalbank. The Red Berets are now calling out the Mpumalanga provincial government for failing to properly maintain roads.

The EFF says it lost four of its members due to a car crash in Mpumalanga on Wednesday. Image: Luca Sola/AFP

In a statement issued by the EFF, the party wants officials to pay special attention to the conditions of its road infrastructure, reports News24.

Part of the statement reads:

"While the circumstances leading to the accident are unclear, we all know the state of the roads in Mpumalanga and would like to urge authorities in that province to pay special attention to fixing the state of the roads in that province."

The EFF says one person was lucky enough to survive the crash and is receiving medical attention at a private hospital.

The members are said to have been travelling to their homes after doing work for the organisation ahead of the Dr Moroka Municipality by-elections scheduled for 1 June.

According to a Facebook post by an EFF member, the deceased individuals were Addro Bella Malete, Melitta Mashamaite, Johannes Malete and Zanele Mashika. Bella and Johannes were siblings and the surviving EFF member is their sister.

EFF members react to the deaths of fellow comrades

On social media, some EFF members shared messages of condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. Some people were particularly heartbroken that siblings were killed in the car crash.

Here are some comments:

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"Rest in peace fighters ... And speedy recovery to those who are injured."

@chiefbiyela said:

"May the souls of the departed soldiers rest in revolutionary peace and speedy recovery to those who are critically ill in the hospital! The Revolution continues!!✊✊"

@tnkchauke said:

"Condolences to the families of the passed fighters and speedy recovery to the fighter who is still fighting for her life in the hospital."

