SOMERSET WEST - A number of homes have been gutted after a fire engulfed the area of Somerset West and so far two firefighters have been sent to the hospital.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze which threatens to wreak even more havoc in the Winelands region.

Firefighters are working around the clock in an effort to save lives and homes as the fire in Somerset West rages on. Photo credit: @karenzoid, @marielouise_82

Source: Instagram

The fire began on Lourensford on Wednesday and spread when winds picked up later in the week. Teams of firefighters have been working around the clock in an effort to keep the blaze at bay.

Somerset West has been the worst area affected by the fire with several homes raised to the ground.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse reported that 90 firefighters were involved in efforts to fight the blaze according to .

Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fires services spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto hopes that rains will help quench the flames but winds may pick up before the rain arrives which could drive the flames towards more properties.

Karen Zoid thanks the emergency services

Karen Zoid shared a post thanking the brave firefighters who are working hard to save people's homes and lives.

"A huge thank you to our fire fighters for saving lives and homes in Somerset West last night. These images and videos were taken by my father late last night across the street from his home. We have wonderful selfless people in this country. God bless them all. @westerncapegov @presidencyza @governmentza ❤️."

