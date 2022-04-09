Ramaphosa Finds Cops “Apartheid-Era” Treatment of Foreigners Unacceptable

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the police for their treatment of foreigners in Diepsloot following the recent violence

Ramaphosa accused the police of using apartheid-era tactics while interrogating foreigners and demanding their identity documents

The president warned that those actions take South Africa back to the dark days of apartheid and the pass laws

BLOEMFONTEIN - President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the police for the apartheid-era tactics they used on foreigners in Diepsloot.

The police had reportedly stopped foreigners and asked them to produce their identity documents which harked back to days when the pass laws were in effect.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the police for their treatment of foreigners. Photo credit: South African Police Service, The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

Ramaphosa slammed the police for treating people who were already under attack by questioning the victims about their identities and subjecting them to humiliating treatment.

He said that it "takes us back" to the apartheid way of doing things. The president spoke to journalists in Bloemfontein and was asked about the police stopping foreigners and asking for them to prove their identities.

The Sowetan LIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele refused to answer questions about the death of Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi who was allegedly murdered in Diepsloot during the recent violence.

Cele visited Diepsloot along with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The police minister defended the actions of the SAPS during and after the protests according to News24.

