The leader of United Democratic Movement has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to develop a multi-party committee

This comes after the violent protests against illegal immigrants in Diepsloot in the north of Johannesburg

The movement's leader Bantu Holomisa said that the government has failed the people living in townships

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Calls for peace in townships are being made after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to consider forming a multi-party committee.

This comes after the protests against foreign nations broke out in Diepsloot which resulted in the arrests of several people and the death of one.

The United Democratic Movement is calling for the formation of a multi-party committee following the Diepsloot violence. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The leader of UDM Bantu Holomisa believes that the government has failed the people living in townships. In an interview with SABC News, he said the government cannot be a “father charismas” to illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, Diepsloot residents were grateful for the police’ efforts to bring a sense of peace to the area following protests and arrests that took place recently.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Minister of Police Bheki Cele promised residents that officers would remain in the area until the crime has been dealt with, News24 reported.

Social media had mixed reactions to the movement

@BhutiZex said:

“We don't need a multi-party nton nton to be formed. We need a working Department of Home Affairs, a functional SA police service, a stronger SANDF and a rebuilt renovated extra strengthened border barriers kphela. Holomisa should focus on his nonexistent kindergarten party.”

@Tman30915118 commented:

“I agree with you General.”

@theDonChile shared:

“What has Africa turned into.”

@Moyo_Lloyd_K posted:

“One day the North will remember.”

Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Diepsloot following police sting operation, at least 27 nabbed

Briefly News also reported at least 27 illegal immigrants residing in Diepsloot were arrested during a police sting operation conducted on Thursday, 7 April. The violent protests, which forced police to fire stun grenades and rubber bullets, has since subsided. Police are still investing the mob violence that saw one man killed.

Reports say the number of recently-arrested individuals has increased to over 50, according to Eyewitness News. Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi are set to visit the area.

An Ethiopian resident said he does not feel safe in the area and that his shop was torched due to the protests. He said in an interview with eNCA that legal, documented foreigners are also being targeted.

Source: Briefly News