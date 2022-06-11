The KwaZulu-Natal government has announced a R500 development plan to rebuild the province following the damage caused by floods and storms

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has announced a R500 million development plan to rebuild the infrastructure that had recently been damaged in the province.

A large proportion of the funds for the project have been earmarked for upgrading a section of the P725, R409 million.

A further R86.5 million will be used to rebuild a section of road between Ngonyameni and uMlazi section which connects Umbumbulu according to TimesLIVE.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala announced the launch earlier this week and it was reported that the project will connect areas of the province and provide jobs and investment opportunities according to All Africa.

The province has been battered by floods and storms which had left widespread devastation in their wake.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Durban-based female poultry farmer says that the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have wreaked havoc on her farming business.

Speaking to Briefly News, Thando Magane, owner and director of the Fresh Nest Farming Consultants company, said that she and her workers are still cleaning the areas of her business that were affected.

“At the moment, we are still cleaning up, the clean-up is itself is a cost. The floods have caused a lot of damage as structures got destroyed and chickens died. I have lost 90% of what I have worked for over the nine years of being in farming,” she said.

Thando previously told Sowetan LIVE that the floods led to her losing more than 20 000 chickens, and she will need around R1.9 million to rebuild her two farms and an additional R1.2 million to buy more chickens.

