The NPA would withdraw the case against former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela once his death certificate was issued

Makwarela's charges were linked to his alleged failure to disclose his insolvency status before he was appointed

The former mayor passed away from a short illness while admitted to the Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp

The NPA said it was waiting on the issuing of former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela's death certificate before withdrawing the charges. Images: X/@tshwane_mayor and Getty Images/Stock Image

The fraud case against former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela will be withdrawn from the roll.

The NPA said it was waiting for the Home Affairs Department to issue Makwarela’s death certificate before scrapping it.

According to EWN, the former mayor was charged with fraud for allegedly failing to disclose his insolvency status before he was appointed.

Makwarela appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court a week before his passing, and the matter was postponed to 31 May 2024.

According to SowetanLIVE, the former mayor passed away on 23 April 2024 at the Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp following a short illness.

South Africans puzzled by NPA’s comment

Some netizens were confused by the NPA’s statement, while others questioned whether the NPA had received the death certificates of other high-profile citizens who died before their day in court.

@4Tune_20 said:

“This is not News the man is Dead come on.”

@FOEsword asked:

What about all the money he stole?

@sithera questioned:

“Has Markus Jooste's death certificate been received @NPA_Prosecutes? ”

@Dylan822 added:

“Isn’t that obvious???? Is it really newsworthy???”

@TakatsoPhasha wondered:

“Where is the death certificate of Jooste?”

