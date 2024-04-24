The DA has complained to the SA Human Rights Council about the Basic Education Department and its Minister

The complaint comes after the death of three-year-old Unecebo Mboteni, who drowned in a toilet at a crèche in Mdantsane

The party said the department and Minister Angie Motshekga violated basic human rights by failing to eradicate pit toilets at schools

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The DA filed a complaint with the SAHRC against the Basic Education Department over the death of a three-year-old in a pit latrine at a creche in the Eastern Cape. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The DA has complained to the SAHRC against the Basic Education Department after a toddler died in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.

DA takes Education Minster to SAHRC

Three-year-old Unecebo Mboteni drowned in a pit toilet at a crèche in Mdantsane on 18 April 2024.

In a statement, the party said it wanted an order that declared that Minister Angie Motshekga and her department violated basic human rights.

According to ZiMOJA, the DA added that the department was insincere in its efforts to eradicate pit toilets in provinces like the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans slammed the government over pit latrines

Netizens lashed out at the ANC government for its failure to eradicate pit latrines 30 years after democracy.

@AdvdaliB was in disbelief:

“This can't be happening 30 years after the dawn of democratic dispensation!”

@redvers61 said:

“Oscar Mabuyane and Angie Motshekga must be charged with culpable homicide and negligence. The ANC is a murderous party that does not care for citizens. Vote again for them at your own peril.”

@graco1017 added:

“She doesn't care at all n her corrupt party”

@LAWRENC25055815 asked:

“@MbalulaFikile @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @MYANC so you expect me to trample on the memory of Michael Komape and all the other children who died horrific deaths in pit latrine toilets under your watch? I will never vote for you. NEVER!!!”

@P8_piece_ commented:

“@MYANC - A VOTE FOR ANC IS A VOTE FOR ALLOW ANC NOT TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY OF FAILING TO BUILD TOILETS ”

