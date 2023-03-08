The family of a three-year-old boy says they want answers about how the little boy died while at creche

The toddler was allegedly playing with friends when a bookshelf collapsed and killed him instantly

The family has vowed not to rest until they find out how the freak accident occurred

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a three-year-old toddler has suffered a significant loss after he died at a Bedfordview creche following a tragic accident.

Johannesburg police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who died in unusual circumstances. Image: Andrea Rugg

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg police have launched an investigation into the little boy's death after he was crushed by a bookshelf that fell on him on Tuesday, 7 March.

Little boy's family demand answers after his killed at preschool

According to SABC News, the toddler's uncle, Thabo Mdluli, said the young child's death devastated the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mdluli added that they want answers about what happened because, so far, they have been getting conflicting stories about what occurred at the creche.

The toddler's grandfather, professor Maurice Radebe, who is the director of the Wits Business School, stated that the family will not rest until they get to the bottom of how the tragic accident happened.

Police try to explain how a 3-year-old boy died at creche

Speaking to News24, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated that the little boy was playing at Little Ashford Preschool at around 11am when the shelf fell on top of him.

According to reports from the teachers and the principal, the little boy was playing with friends when he touched the bookshelf with toys, which collapsed on him.

Freak accident on go-kart leaves Durban teen hospitalised with serious injuries, Mzansi prays for recovery

Briefly News previously reported that a Durban teen is on the road to recovery following a freak accident at the Gateway Mall that left her in ICU for almost a week.

Kristen Govender was on a go-kart during an action-karting race when her hair became tangled, resulting in significant injuries. She sustained spinal bruising, spinal cord damage, and a torn aorta and scalp.

The distraught father, Vernon Govender, told TimesLIVE it was unclear how the incident occurred since his daughter's hair was in a ponytail and she had a helmet on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News