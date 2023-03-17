Passengers of a bus liner helplessly had to watch as the bus driver suffered from a heart attack while driving from Durban to Johannesburg

Paramedics were dispatched to the side of the road, but the driver was declared dead on the scene

South Africans celebrated the late bus driver for thinking of his passenger and pulling over before his unfortunate passing

DURBAN - A bus driver transporting passengers from Durban to Johannesburg suffered a heart attacked and died on the side of the road on Thursday, 16 March.

The bus was approaching Shoggweni, west of Durban, when the driver suddenly fell ill. Passengers could not help as the bus driver pulled off the road, clearly in duress, TimesLIVE reported.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the emergency medical service received a panicked call from a passenger asking for urgent assistance.

Van Reenen said the caller sent Emer-G-Med their GPS location, and the emergency service dispatched advanced life support paramedics. The Bus driver was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, According to East Coast Radio.

South Africans celebrate the bus driver as a hero

The has been an outpouring of grief for the bus driver on social media. While citizens mourned, others lauded the man for having the presence of mind to pull over the bus.

Below are some comments:

Senzo Inno Mgoduka celebrated:

"Thank God he managed to put the bus to stop before anything could happen, he died a hero. May his soul rest in peace."

Thibos Thabani Khumalo added:

"Smart guy for realizing that his not feeling well and for stopping the bus before the worst could happen."

Beauty Chauke claimed:

"We all need to learn CPR, he could've been saved."

Lesego Dintle Mosomane complained

"Eish we going through a lot shame, anything can happen, anytime."

Molly Naidu mourned:

"Omg, this is so sad, sincere condolences to his family."

Unathi Smartzy Yozi grieved:

"This is hectic condolences to family."

