A 15-year-old Durban girl sustained major injuries following a freak go-kart accident at Gateway Mall

Kristen Govender sustained spinal bruising, spinal cord damage, a torn aorta and a torn scalp when her hair became tangled

Gateway confirmed the incident and said a centre management representative had contacted the family

DURBAN - A Durban teen is on the road to recovery following a freak accident at the Gateway Mall that left her in ICU for almost a week.

A 15-year-old girl sustained major injuries following an accident on a go-kart. Image: Stock image

Kristen Govender was on a go-kart during an action-karting race when her hair became tangled resulting in major injuries. She sustained spinal bruising, spinal cord damage, a torn aorta and a torn scalp.

The distraught father, Vernon Govender, told TimesLIVE it was unclear how the incident occurred since his daughter’s hair was in a ponytail and she had a helmet on. He said the family’s focus is to ensure she walks out of the hospital.

Govender said doctors are taking measures to monitor how Kristen’s body is reacting to the medication.

He said there are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the incident which they will focus on once his daughter is home.

According to ECR, Gateway confirmed the incident and said a centre management representative has been in contact with the family.

Mzansi wishes the teen a speedy recovery:

Mandla Mnyakeni said:

“Ooh shame. Speedy recovery, young girl.”

Nokuthula Noreen Mngadi commented:

“The workers were supposed to be on guard and watch for potential dangers. I hope the child gets better soon.”

Tebello Thukgwi wrote:

“Speedy recovery baby.”

Kavitha Ramkhelwan posted:

“A terrible ordeal for the family and the little girl. Hoping she recovers soon.”

Amy Bagwandeen added:

“How sad a fun day out turned so tragic. I pray for a full and speedy recovery for this brave young girl. Strength and courage to the family during this traumatic time.”

