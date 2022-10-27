A grade one pupil has been killed in a horrific accident in the parking lot of a Centurion primary school

The child had just been dropped off by their mother when another mother allegedly lost control of her speeding car and ran over the pupil

Curro Thatchfeild has suspended its academic programming for the next two days to offer traumatised learners and staff counselling

CENTURION - A grade 1 pupil from Curro Thatchfield in Centurion Tshwane was run over by a speeding car on Wednesday, 26 October.

The car was allegedly driven by a mother who had just dropped off her child at the school that morning. The grade 1 pupil was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the tragic accident asked to remain anonymous but told TimesLIVE that the woman driving the car was in a hurry and speeding. She allegedly lost control of the car and ran into the child.

The witness, also a parent at the school, said everything happened very fast, with security guards shouting and witnesses scrambling all over the place in the aftermath of the incident.

The parent said the child's mother was still on the school premises when the accident happened and probably witnessed the horrific incidents that claimed her child's life.

Curro Thatchfield sent a letter to parents confirming the incident and extending its heartfelt condolences. The school added that it had counsellors on call and vowed to continue a support programme over the coming weeks.

The school also suspended academic classes favouring a cathartic and remedial programme. The incident has been handed over to the police and is currently being handled by the South African Police Service, Rekord reported.

South Africans react to the tragic accident

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media as Mzansi extends its condolences to the family of the grade 1 pupil.

Here are some comments:

@Fana___N commented:

"That freak incident at Curro Thatchfield. "

@danieta_m added:

"Heartbreaking. "

