The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, was part of the raid the Special Investigating Unit conducted on refugee centres

The SIU targeted Home Affair refugee centres nationally in five different provinces in search of evidence of corruption in issuing asylum and refugee papers

South Africans celebrated the raid, and some called on the SIU to raid other parts of the country

MARABASTAD—The Minister of Human Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, participated in the raid the Special Investigating Unit conducted in Marabastad, Gauteng on 17 May. The SIU targeted refugee centres nationally.

SIU raids Home Affairs refugee centres

TimesLIVE reported that the SIU obtained a proclamation in February to investigate the Department of Home Affairs and its corruption and maladministration. They raided offices in Gqeberha, Musina. Marabastad, eThekwini and Cape Town.

Scores of SIU officials raided the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad, joined by Motsoaledi. They blocked offices to ensure the department officials did not destroy any evidence that could implicate them. Motsoaledi revealed that a whistleblower informed the department that many unqualified asylum seekers somehow received permits and visas.

Netizens give SIU a thumbs-up

South Africans on Facebook were joyous that the SIU raided the Home Affairs centres.

Thandeka Thande said:

"Great news. This must happen monthly."

Lebza Small said:

"Good. Illegal foreigners must never experience peace in SA until they go back to their countries."

Mzamoz KaXongo Mqubenge said:

"They must raid all Home Affairs across the country. Those people who work there work with foreigners who have fake IDs."

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali said:

"They must go search for illegal foreign nationals staying in different flats here in Mzansi."

Themba Mofokeng said:

"It's going down."

