A Limpopo community clashed violently during an event, and the clash became fatal when one person lost their lives

Educators from an initiation school fought with members of the community over loud music being played

the suspects involved in the incident, which also injured several, were arrested and will appear in court

LIMPOPO – The South African Police Services arrested seven suspects after a clash between two groups in Limpopo became fatal.

Educators and community members clash

According to the South African Police Service, the incident happened in Itieleng village in Sekgosese on 22 June. Community members organized an event, and the music was loud. It disrupted a nearby initiation school, where an educator came and switched the music off.

The groups got into a conflict, and it escalated into violence. They stoned one another, and several people were injured in the process. A 35-year-old male died. The police in the area arrested three of the suspects and charged them with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Four more suspects were arrested and charged with murder.

The suspects charged with assault GBH are expected to appear before the Senwamokgope Periodical Court. The suspects charged with murder will appear at the Giyani Magistrates Court.

