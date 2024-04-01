A man from the North West is behind bars after killing his girlfriend during a fight while out with friends

It’s alleged that the woman hit her man, and her man retaliated by hitting her until she lost consciousness

When she could not move, the ambulance was called, and she was declared dead and he was arrested

BRAKSPRUIT, NORTH WEST – A 30-year-old man is expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s life while they were out with friends.

North West man kills girlfriend

SABC News reported that the man and his girlfriend were with friends and having fun when things went south. The girlfriend allegedly attacked him and assaulted him. The man reportedly started hitting her in retaliation, and she collapsed.

When the owner of the room she was lying in tried to revive her, she did not respond, and he told the woman’s girlfriend and the others who were with them. They called the ambulance and the police, and when emergency services arrived, she was declared dead. The man was arrested and is facing charges of murder.

Netizens weigh in

Social media users on Facebook were saddened, and some were angry that the man killed his girlfriend.

Mikzo’s Kuwa’s said:

“SA needs serious prayers. This is unbecoming. We no longer respect human life.”

Dean Mohale said:

“The government should reintroduce capital punishment.”

Siphiwe Nche said:

“Let him face the mighty hands of the law.”

Gift Mpho said:

“The North West is becoming like the KZN Nkabi Nation.”

Wok Pa Lawrence said:

“Tragic news.”

