The SABC building caught fire and Emergency Medical Services had to evacuate the workers

The fire was said to have broken out in the Radio Park section of the state broadcaster and nobody was injured

Netizens suspected the ruling party is trying to destroy the building to do away with evidence

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Netizens suspect foul play after Radio Park at the SABC caught fire on 12 October. Images: @RobertMulaudzi/ X / Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans believe the African National Congress is behind the spate of fires in Johannesburg after some SABC buildings caught fire on 12 October. Netizens believe the country is under attack by its ruling party, which wants to destroy the building to bury evidence of corruption.

SABC building catches fire

According to the state broadcaster, the fire broke out at Radio Park. There is no known explanation for why the fire started, but Emergency Management Services' Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that all the employees were evacuated. SABC News reported that no injuries have been reported.

Other buildings that caught fire

This is not the first fire in Johannesburg in the past six months. A building caught fire in the Johannesburg CBD in August, killing over 70 people and leaving hundreds displaced. To date, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

PAY ATTENTION:

Another building caught fire in September in the Joburg CBD. The building was also located on the same street as the first building that caught fire in August, and media reported that tenants were paying R1 200 per month to stay in the structure. Watch the fire on Mulaudzi’s X account, @RobertMulaudzi.

South Africans suspect foul play

Netizens on Facebook believed there's something fishy about the fire, with some blaming the ANC.

Katleho James wrote:

“This comes after the SABC CFO said the SABC buildings are dilapidated and require refurbishment.”

Big Stan N’wana N’wa-Mchacha said:

“ANC want to destroy everything before they go.”

Pondy Romeo added:

“The country is under terrorist attack.”

James Stellar remarked:

“Burning any evidence.”

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi exclaimed:

“Another tender awarded to the one that organised the fire.”

Fred Derham commented:

“Burning the evidence again, just like the hospitals a while ago.”

Woman searches for brother in Joburg fire

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman desperately searched for her brother, who allegedly jumped out of a building to escape a Joburg fire.

The woman’s heartbreaking video went viral as she was searching for a man whom many believed jumped out of the building in an attempt to escape the fire. The woman’s plea shattered netizens’ hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News