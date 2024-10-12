Eight people were killed, many of them learners, when a seven-seater vehicle collided with a truck on the N2

The mother of three of the victims apologised as he sons took her vehicle and were responsible for the crash

South Africans are saddened at home youngsters are abusing alcohol more frequently from an early age

South Africans are disappointed that youngsters are abusing alcohol, as the mother of three learners killed in a crash apologised to other parents who lost children in the accident. Image: @Am_Blujay.

Source: Twitter

The mother of three children who died in a car accident on the N2, has apologised to the families of others lost in the tragedy.

Eight people were killed when a seven-seater vehicle collided with a truck on the N2.Grieving mother apologizes to parents after N2 fatal crash tragedy

The mother of the three children who died in a horrific road crash on the N2 in Durban on Saturday says she profusely apologises to other parents who lost their children in the collision.

Many of the victims were scholars.

Mother apologises to grieving parents

Sizakele Ncwane, who lost three children in the crash, has since apologised to the parents of the other children who were killed in the accident.

Ncwane's three sons are said to have taken her vehicle without her permission, something she feels terrible about.

“The pain that I feel right now is unbearable, and I think if this vehicle was not around, these children would be still alive.

"I am devastated and I wish they can forgive me because I didn’t plan it. If I was around, nobody would take the vehicle without my permission," she said.

Ncwane added that her sons agreed to take the vehicle without her permission, and that she wouldn't have wanted to anything bad to have happened to her sons.

South Africans by youngsters' alcohol abuse

A video trending on social media showed the youngsters bragging about the amount of alcohol they had before embarking on their joyride.

The recent apology by the mother of three of the victims has also raised questions as to whether she knew about the alcohol.

Social media users also raised concerns about youngsters indulging in alcohol.

Gugu Precious Gumede said:

“Alcohol is a problem in SA. I still find it strange how parents are okay with their teenagers drinking alcohol.”

Siyamcela Sambatha added:

“It's unfortunate that these kids duplicate the life they see from us as adults, alcohol, girls and cars. Unfortunately, they didn't live long enough for us to advise them. As a black nation we really need to review our relationship with alcohol.”

Nkwali Thendele Shiba stated:

“Alcohol neh.”

Simbongile James said:

“Unfortunately, kids nowadays are given the impression that in order to be happy or celebrate anything, you need alcohol and not only that, you need to be drunk. Adults unfortunately are the one's feeding these youngsters dysfunctional ideas about happiness. So sad that a generation that believes true happiness is a bottle of alcohol.”

Aya Nda added:

“I don't know what can be done to ban beer, our people are perishing.”

