Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline and romance with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is a renowned American actress and singer who made her breakthrough with the film True Grit, which earned her an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award. Following her fame, most fans have been curious about her love life. Discover lesser-known details about Hailee Steinfeld's relationship history and current partner.

Hailee Steinfeld is an incredibly talented actress and singer who has achieved remarkable success at a young age. Photo: @Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Besides her flourishing career in the entertainment industry, Hailee Steinfeld is famous for her notable relationships. She has been linked to some celebrated men in the entertainment and sports industry. Get an inside look at Hailee Steinfeld's boyfriends.

Hailee Steinfeld's profile summary

Full name Hailee Puring Steinfeld Gender Female Date of birth December 11, 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tarzana, California Current residence Encino, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Weight 60 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 7 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Cheri (Domasin) and Peter Steinfeld Sibling Griffin Steinfeld Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Josh Allen Education Ascension Lutheran School, Conejo Elementary and Colina Middle School Profession Actress and Singer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok Net worth $22 million (approx)

Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline

The Los Angeles native has had several notable relationships with high-profile individuals. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Dickinson star explained what she wants in a relationship and what she looks for in a partner, saying,

I’m in a place right now where I’m pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general. I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine.'

Actress Hailee Steinfeld at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

1. Cameron Smoller

Hailee was romantically linked with Cameroon Smoller in 2006. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cameroon is an experienced personal assistant in the Entertainment Industry.

The two made their red carpet debut at a Golden Globes event on January 5, 2017. It is unclear when the former couple broke up.

Cameron Smoller (L) and Hailee Steinfeld at Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate in Bermuda Dunes, California. Photo by Joshua Blanchard

2. Niall Horan

The Pitch Perfect star reportedly started dating Niall Horan in early 2018. Niall is an Irish singer-songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction.

Rumours about their relationship spread after a picture of the two locking lips in Disneyland surfaced. After over a year together, the two went their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a year later. Photo: @Taylor Hill, @haileesteinfeld (modified by author)

3. Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is dating Josh Allen, a famous National Football League (NFL) quarterback for the Buffalo Hills. He first played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys before he was selected seventh overall by NFL's Buffalo Hills in 2018.

Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld a couple?

Josh and Steinfeld are a celebrity couple. Their relationship began in May 2023, shortly after Josh Allen broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Speculations about their dating sparked after they were spotted at a Sushi restaurant in New York City on May 25, 2023. They were later caught on camera kissing while on holiday in Mexico in 2023.

While appearing on a Pardon My Take podcast in August 2023, Allen addressed the issue, claiming he could see paparazzi on boats trailing them. He said that,

They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.

Allen and Hailee Steinfeld confirmed their relationship while kissing on vacation in Mexico. Photo: @ Jeff Dean, @haileesteinfeld (modified by author)

Who is Hailee Steinfeld's husband?

Hailee Steinfeld has been dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since May 2023. However, they are yet to solemnise their union.

Is Josh Allen married?

Josh Allen does not have a wife, but his girlfriend is Hailee Steinfeld. Their relationship started in May 2023, and they made it official on Instagram in July 2024.

Is Hailee Steinfeld engaged?

Steinfeld is now reportedly engaged to Josh Allen. On 2 October 2024, she flaunted a massive ring on her Instagram.

Who is Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend?

Josh had been dating his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The duo called off their relationship in early 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld at the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo

Who was Hailee Steinfeld's first kiss?

The identity of Hailee's first kiss is not publicly known. In an interview with W Magazine, the actress revealed that despite not considering it her first kiss, it was on screen in a Student's graduate film called She is a Fox.

How old is Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee, whose real name is Hailee Puring Steinfeld (age 26 years old as of 2024), was born on December 11, 1996, in Tarzana, California. Her mother, Cheri Steinfeld, was an interior designer, while her father, Peter Steinfeld, was a personal fitness trainer. She was raised alongside her older brother, Griffin, in Thousand Oaks, California.

What is Hailee Steinfeld's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hailee's net worth is estimated at $22 million as of 2024. She derives her vast net worth from her successful career as an actress and pop singer. She is also an established voice actress, having booked a notable voice role in the critically acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Above is everything about Hailee Steinfeld's relationships. She is an incredibly talented actress and singer who has achieved remarkable success at a young age.

