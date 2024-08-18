Meet Josh Allen's brother and sisters: The Bills QB's family

Buffalo Bill quarterback Josh Allen is a star on the field, but away from football, he is a beloved member of a close-knit family. Born to Joel and LaVonne Allen, Josh is the second of four siblings. This article highlights all you need to know about Josh Allen's brothers and sisters.

Josh's brother Jason, his sisters Makenna and Nicala, and his parents Joel and LaVonne. Photo: @joshallenqb on Instagram, Katelyn Mulcahy on Getty Images (modified by author)

Growing up in the small town of Firebaugh, California, Jason Allen's brother and sisters shared a strong bond, often supporting each other in their various endeavours. Whether it is cheering from the stands during Josh's games or working together on their family's farm, the Allen siblings exemplify the power of family unity and mutual support.

Josh Allen's brother, Jason Allen

Jason was born on July 9, 1997 (27 years old in 2024). Despite being a year younger than his brother, he has always been thought to be Josh Allen's twin due to their similar physique and features.

The brothers used to work together on their family farm in Firebaugh, California, but their strong bond did not stop them from being competitive. They played sports like baseball, swimming, football, and basketball every day.

Their game would sometimes get rough, resulting in a fight. Their father, Joel, told ESPN that he occasionally had to intervene but said their competitiveness has been instrumental in Josh's NFL career.

I had to sit them both down and do my fatherly duties. Within a few days of that incident, they were chummy again. But iron sharpens iron, right? That helped Josh become the competitor that he is today.

Josh Allen with his caddie and brother, Jason Allen, during The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 14, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: Ben Jared

Jason Allen is carrying on the family business

Jason used to play baseball at Saddleback College but could not pursue it professionally after injuring his back. He graduated from Fresno State with a degree in Agricultural Business and is involved in the family farming business.

Jason is currently a family man. He tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Delani Diaz Allen, in April 2021. The couple has a daughter.

Josh Allen's sisters

The NFL quarterback has two sisters, Nicala Madden and Makena Allen. Below is everything you need to know about them;

Nicala Allen Madden

Nicala with her husband Brayden Madden, their son William, and her brother Josh. Photo: @nicalamadden (modified by author)

Nicala is Josh Allen's older sister. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is an alumnus of California State University in Long Beach, from where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Sociology.

Nicala has held various positions over the years, including being a marketing coordinator for Orange Coast Magazine. She is the current campaign development director at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

She is also a licensed realtor working with California-based Realty Concepts. She is married to Brayden Madden, and they have a son called William Kashtyn. Nicala is currently expecting her second child.

Nicala is supportive of his younger brother Josh and is regularly seen courtside with her family. In December 2023, she travelled to New York with her son and husband to see Josh in action and later shared a series of pictures to her Instagram with the caption;

We love a victory Monday.

Makenna Allen

Makenna during a trip to Scotland, United Kingdom, in October 2023 (R). Photo: @kenna5_ (modified by author)

Makenna is the youngest of Josh Allen's siblings. Her LinkedIn profile shows she obtained her bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business and Management from the University of Arizona. She currently works as the head recruiter at D1 Training Cool Springs HQ in Franklin, Tennessee.

Makenna is also good at athletics. She plays volleyball, softball, and basketball, although she has not pursued any of them professionally. She usually supports Josh at NFL games. In January 2021, she uploaded a series of game photos to her Instagram with the caption,

Wow, what a season...@joshallenqb, you gave so many people something to cheer for in a year full of uncertainty. This season may not have ended how we wanted it to, but I am beyond proud of everything you have accomplished thus far, and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for you.

Josh Allen's parents

The quarterback's parents are Joel and LaVonne Allen. They have been married for over three decades. The couple met at California Polytechnic State University, where Joel was studying agribusiness while LaVonne majored in fashion design and merchandising.

The couple raised their family of six on a 2,000-acre farm in Firebaugh, California, where they instilled a strong work ethic in their children by involving them in farm activities. Josh often credits them for their unwavering support, which has played a crucial role in his success in the NFL.

A throwback photo of Josh's parents, Joel and LaVonne. Photo: @joshallenqb on Instagram, Timothy T Ludwig on Getty Images (modified by author)

FAQs

Josh Allen's family has been pivotal in his journey as an athlete. Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about the Allen clan;

How many brothers does Josh Allen have?

The NFL quarterback has one younger brother called Jason. The siblings are very close and supportive of each other.

Are Josh and Kyle Allen brothers?

Quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Josh Allen are not brothers despite sharing the same last name. Josh was born and raised in Firebaugh, California, while Kyle is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Who is Josh Allen's family?

The Buffalo Bill quarterback was born to Joel and LaVonne Allen. He has three siblings: older sister Nicala, younger brother Jason, and younger sister Makenna.

Where is Josh Allen from?

Josh Allen is a native of Firebaugh, California. He grew up on a family farm and has often spoken about how his upbringing instilled a strong work ethic in him.

What does Josh Allen's twin brother do?

The NFL quarterback does not have a twin brother. He has a younger brother called Jason, who has continued to work on their family farm after earning a degree in agricultural business.

A throwback photo of Josh's parents and siblings. Photo: @joshallenqb (modified by author)

Jason Allen's brother, Jason, and his sisters continue to be positive influences in life even as he makes strides in the NFL. Their close bond reflects the power of raising a close-knit family.

