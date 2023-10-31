Is Perry Mattfeld still Mark Sanchez's wife? Here is everything we know

Mark Sanchez is a retired NFL quarterback and FOX Sports game analyst. He married Perry Mattfeld, a renowned American actress and producer, in May 2023. This article highlights details about Mark Sanchez's wife and their relationship history.

Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, is doing well as a professional actress. She is best known for her role as Murphy Mason in the CW drama In the Dark, Franken Girl in Wizards of Waverly Place, and Mel in Shameless. Her husband was in the NFL for ten seasons.

How did Mark Sanchez meet his wife?

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez met in 2017 after being introduced by their mutual friend, Scotty McKnight, who also officiated their wedding. Theirs was mostly a long-distance relationship until Covid happened. The quarantine period allowed them time together, and they felt that was the life they wanted.

Is Perry Mattfeld engaged to Mark Sanchez?

The former NFL star asked Perry Mattfeld to marry him on 9 May 2022 while on vacation at the Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla Island, Eastern Caribbean. It happened on the first day of their reunion after Perry was away, filming season 4 of In the Dark for four months.

Mark secretly organized for her parents to be present and prepped her best friends for a FaceTime call. He also ensured to customize everything, including the initials he put on her engagement ring, songs for their private concert, a menu for their special dinner, her favourite wine and a firework show.

Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld's wedding

Perry Mattfeld married Mark Sanchez on 28 May 2023 in a private ceremony inside a historic 16th-century colonial Monastery in Oaxaca, Mexico. There were 222 guests in attendance, including their close family and friends.

Since both the bride and groom are of Mexican descent, they specifically chose to have their wedding reception at Casa Dos Lagos in Oaxaca City to connect with their roots. According to Mark Sanchez, their union was a celebration of their special bond. Talking to People, he said,

Our union is a celebration of our special bond in front of friends and family and a promise to each other and those closest to us to be strong and supportive towards each other in our future challenges, successes and failures.

Is Perry Mattfeld still Mark Sanchez's wife?

Mark Sanchez is still Perry Mattfeld's husband. After their wedding, they travelled to East Africa for their honeymoon and made stops in Seychelles, Kenya, Zanzibar, and Tanzania. According to Perry, they both love to travel and go on adventures.

Mark Sanchez's dating history

The game analyst had been in several relationships and encounters before he met actress Perry Mattfeld. Some of Mark Sanchez's girlfriends have been Alana Kari (2013), Jaime-Lynn Sigler (2010), and Jennifer Mueller (2008-2009). He had encounters with Eliza Kruger (2011) and Eva Longoria (2012).

He was also rumoured to be dating Kate Upton (2011-2012), Lindsay McCormick and Hillary Rhoda (2009). Mark Sanchez's relationship with model Bobby T produced son Daniel, who was the ring bearer at his and Perry's wedding.

Did Mark Sanchez get married?

Mark Sanchez tied the knot with actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023. He had proposed a year earlier, in May 2022, after the couple had dated for over five years.

How much money does Mark Sanchez make?

The retired quarterback earned around $74 million in salaries from his NFL career. It is unclear how much FOX pays him as a game analyst, but his net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, is the apple of his eye. Her budding career in the entertainment industry is also headed in the right direction as she takes on more prominent roles.

