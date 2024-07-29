Meet Henry Cavill's brothers: Piers, Niki, Simon and Charlie Cavill

Henry Cavill, a renowned British actor best known for his iconic role as Superman in DC films, has a close-knit brotherhood away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. While the actor is known internationally because of his work, his siblings prefer to stay out of the limelight. Find out more about Henry Cavill's brothers below.

Actor Henry with his brothers, father Colin (far left) and mother Marianne (second right). Photo: @henrycavill on Instagram, Karwai Tang on Getty Images (modified by author)

Henry Cavill's brothers are also successful in their chosen careers. They love to maintain a low-key life, but occasionally accompany the Man of Still star to events. The actor also talks highly of his siblings who were brought up in Jersey in the Channel Islands.

Henry Cavill's brothers

Henry is known to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, but he occasionally gives a glimpse of his life growing up in a home full of boys. During a previous appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor described how rough things would get with his four brothers.

We were living on the edge of survival most of the time...My dad came home from work once upon a time, and he realized that the wallpaper had changed, and this pissed him off...So he went to my mom and said, 'Why did you change the wallpaper?'. And she quite simply just said, 'It's easier to clean the blood off this wallpaper.'

The Cavill brothers are all grown-ups now and have families of their own. Being the only actor in the family, Henry previously revealed that his brothers have kept him grounded and could not allow him to be consumed by the fame that comes with being a global star.

I've got four brothers who'll kick (me) if I get involved in the glitz and glamour!

Here is everything to know about Henry Cavill's siblings;

Piers Cavill

Piers Cavill, Marianne, Henry Cavill, Natalie, Charlotte and Niki Cavill (L-R) during 'The Witcher' S3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Piers is the eldest of the Cavill brothers. He leads a private life but occasionally accompanies his brother Henry to public events.

Piers currently works as the director of Jersey Laser Scanning, a company located in Jersey, UK. He previously worked as a portfolio manager at Collins Stewart Wealth Management and as a wealth planning director at Dominion Fiduciary.

The Cavill brother is also a former soldier for the British Army (1996 to 2006). He graduated from the University of the West of England with a BA in Business Decision Analysis, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill

Henry and his brother Niki during Armed Forces Day in June 2020. Photo: @henrycavill (modified by author)

Colonel Nik Cavill MBE is the second oldest brother, born in the 1970s. He currently serves in the Royal Marines as a senior soldier. Queen Elizabeth honoured him with an MBE in March 2012 for keeping the vulnerable safe in a hostile environment in Afghanistan.

Henry and Nik Richard share a close sibling bond. For Armed Forces Day 2020, the actor paid tribute to Nik with an Instagram post, writing,

Happy Armed Forces Day!!Chose to celebrate today by going for a quick run with my Royal Marine brother....total legend that he is! Huge respect to all of you Ladies and Gents serving in Her Majesty's Armed Forces, your families, and absolutely to all you veterans out there as well!

Simon Granville Dalgliesh Cavill

Simon Cavill, nicknamed 'Hulk', is Henry's third oldest brother. He works as a business executive in the UK. Little is known about Simon's personal life, but he is a family man. In a June 2020 Instagram post featuring a throwback photo, Henry revealed all his brothers were fathers except him at the time while wishing them a happy Father's Day.

In this here photo only one of the Cavill men was a father. Now.... a few years later, only one isn't! Happy Father's Day to you, my incredible father, and to you my awesome brothers!

Charles Edward Dagliesh Cavill

Charles Cavill (L) and Henry Cavill during the BAFTA LA Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on January 10, 2015. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Charlie Cavill is the youngest of Henry Cavill's siblings. He was born on April 20, 1985, and is currently 39 years old. He is active on Instagram and occasionally posts on his account @charlescavill.

He is an alumnus of the University of the West of England in Bristol, where he studied marketing, accounting, and finance. He currently works as a photographer and film producer.

Charlie is also a family man. He tied the knot with photographer Heather in 2023 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The couple currently has four children.

He has dual citizenship in Britain and Canada after becoming a Canadian citizen in 2019. He resides in Alberta with his family and runs the Cavill & Wicks candle company with his wife, Heather.

Who are the Cavill parents?

Henry Cavill's parents are Marianne Cavill (née Dalgliesh), who worked as a secretary, and Colin Richard Cavill, a stockbroker. They raised their five boys on the Bailiwick of Jersey, a British Crown dependency in the Channel Islands.

Marianne is of Irish, Scottish, and English ancestral roots. Her father, Alan Gardener Dalgliesh, was born in Guatemala to a Scottish and English household. Marianne's mother, Mary Kathleen O'Donnell, had Irish ancestry. Colin's parents, Richard Cavill and Gladys Jesse May Smith were English, according to Henry Cavill's IMDB profile.

Actor Henry with his father Colin and mother Marianne during the 'Man of Steel' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center on June 10, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

FAQs

Henry's life beyond the silver screen features a strong bond with his siblings. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Cavill family;

Does Henry Cavill have four brothers?

The Witcher star has four brothers, including Piers, Colonel Niki, Simon, and Charlie. Henry is the fourth oldest brother.

What does Charlie Cavill do?

The youngest Cavill brother is an entrepreneur, photographer, and film producer. Charlie has a degree in marketing, accounting, and finance and co-owns the Cavill & Wicks candle company.

What is the ethnicity of Henry Cavill?

The Enola Holmes star is of mixed ethnicity. He has English ancestral roots from his father's side and Irish, Scottish, and English roots from his mother's side.

Which brother is Henry Cavill's twin?

The Superman actor does not have a twin. He has three eldest brothers and one younger brother.

Is Henry Cavill the eldest brother?

Henry Cavill is not the eldest brother but the second youngest brother. Piers Cavill is the family's eldest brother.

Actor Henry with his brothers Nik (centre) and Piers (right) and their families during the 'Mission: Impossible Fallout' premiere at the BFI Imax, Waterloo, London. Photo: Ian West

Despite their varying paths in life, Henry Cavill's brothers have maintained an unbreakable brotherhood bond. Away from his brothers, the actor is also expanding his own family after revealing in April 2024 that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

