Why is Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill famous? Age, bio, family, net worth

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill is more popularly known as former The Tudors actor, Henry Cavill's older brother. But the man has made a name for himself in the Royal Marines. He was awarded an MBE for leadership while on tour in Afghanistan.

Henry and his brother Niki.

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill, known as Henry Cavill, is a familiar face on both the small and silver screen. He was on The Tudors, but Hollywood came calling when he was cast in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. Now known across the globe as Superman, fans have wanted to know about his personal life and upbringing.

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill's profile and bio summary

Full name Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill Age 48 (as of June 2023) Place of birth Saint Helier, Jersey Nationality British Ethnicity British Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Charlotte-Rhodes Parents Colin Marianne Siblings 4 Profession Soldier Known for Being Henry Cavill's brother

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill's age

Niki is a British soldier born in Saint Helier, Jersey. He is 48 years old as of 2023. The rest of the details of his birth are not public knowledge, like the exact date.

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill's parents

According to sources, Niki's parents are Colin and Marianne. Colin was born in Chester, England. He was a stockbroker. Dalgliesh's mother is Marianne from Jersey, England and was a secretary in the bank.

Actor Henry with father Colin (L) and mother Marianne, attend the 'Man Of Steel' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on 10 June 2013.

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill's net worth

Sources claim that Dalgliesh's assets are worth $500,000. It is believed he gets his money from being employed as a soldier.

How many brothers does Henry Cavill have?

The Man of Steel actor is the fourth of five brothers. In interviews, he often shares what it was like growing up in a house full of boys.

What do Henry Cavill's brothers do?

The Cavill brothers comprise military men, entrepreneurs, and actors. The Batman vs Superman actor has credited his family for shaping him into the Hollywood star he is today. Below is a brief introduction to Henry's brothers.

Piers

According to reports, the eldest of the group is a military man. Piers is an ex-tank commander and ex-army officer for the British Army. The exact number of years he served has not been disclosed.

Details about his private life are unavailable, and he is inactive on social media. Presently, he is the director of Jersey Laser Scanning Limited.

Actor Henry Cavill (4th from right) and family attend the Man Of Steel World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on 10 June 2013.

Niki

Another military man, Niki is a soldier in the Royal Marine Corps and a Major. According to BBC News, Maj Cavill was awarded the MBE for his leadership in the field whilst on tour in Afghanistan.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is a British honour given to a person by the Queen or King for a particular achievement. In Niki's case, he received this honour after he helped local Afghan police to make the area safe.

Simon

The 44-year-old is the middle child, and information about his life is scarce. Sources claim he works in finance but does not specify. Details about his marriage and kids are not available.

In an interview, Henry described how Simon was the strongest and biggest among the siblings and was nicknamed "Hulk".

From L-R, Simon, Henry, Marianne, and Piers attended the world premiere of The Witcher: Season 2 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 01 December 2021.

Charles

The youngest, Charles, comes right after Henry. He is the only one of the brothers, besides Henry, who is active on Instagram.

Charles (L) and actor Henry attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on 10 January 2015.

Charlie owns a candle company called Cavill and Wicks. He also has a segment called Cocktails with Charlie on his Instagram page. He resides in Canada with his family and has dual citizenship.

Who is Henry Cavill's father?

Colin Cavill was in the Navy before he became a financial broker. According to reports, Colin was a stern man. The Justice League actor attended boarding school and was bullied. The Navy man denied his request when he asked his father to return home.

Niki Richard Dalgliesh Cavill is the second of five siblings - all boys. He followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Marines, where he was honoured for his leadership and courage in the field. He is now a Major in rank.

