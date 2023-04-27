Everything about Bernie Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny's brother

Bernie Martinez Ocasio is a Puerto Rican national. He gained fame as the brother of Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, a Puerto Rican rapper and singer famously known by his stage name Bad Bunny. Where is Bernie Martinez now?

Bernie is part of Bunny's management team and often accompanies him on tours. Photo: @Martizez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bad Bunny's brothers are not following in his musical footsteps, even though Bernie Martinez Ocasio appeared in his video for Yo Visto Asi. He appeared alongside stars like Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara and Karol G.

Bernie Martínez Ocasio's profile and bio

Full name Bernie Martinez Ocasio Nickname Bernie Date of birth 1997 Age 26 years (As of 2023) Birthplace San Juan, Puerto Rico Ethnicity Latino Nationality Puerto Rican Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 75 kg (Approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Tito Martinez and Lysaurie Ocasio Siblings Benito Antonio and Nysael Martinez Famous for Being Bad Bunny's brother Social media Instagram

How old is Bernie Martínez Ocasio?

Bernie was born in 1997 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a stable low-middle-class family of staunch Catholics. Thus, Bernie Martínez Ocasio's age is 26 as of 2023. Bernie spent his childhood in Vega Baja, along with his two brothers.

Bernie appeared in Bad Bunny's latest video for Yo Visto Asi. Photo: @Martizez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Bernie Martínez Ocasio's height?

He measures 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 75 kg. Bernie has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Is Bad Bunny's dad Dominican?

His father, Tito Martinez, is from Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. He drove trucks, while his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, was an English teacher.

How many brothers does Bad Bunny have?

Bad Bunny's siblings are Bernie and Bysael. His youngest brother Bysael graduated from Beltran Baseball Academy and is pursuing a baseball career. Bysael and Benito have a strong resemblance, which has always intrigued their social media fans.

Bysael, Bad Bunny and Bernie Martínez pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury)

Source: Getty Images

Why is Bad Bunny so famous?

Bad Bunny, officially known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer born on March 10, 1994. He helped bring reggaeton and trap music to a broader audience. His urban music style incorporated other genres, including punk, rock, and soul.

He gained prominence as a trap singer when his song Dies caught the attention of DJ Luian. He started collaborating with other top musicians and soon became a famous artist. He eventually became one of the most sought-after trap artists and started acquiring international audiences.

Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Why is he called Bad Bunny?

Benito was made to wear a bunny costume to school as a child and was photographed looking angry and upset. So, when he started his singing career, he chose his stage name, Bad Bunny.

Bernie Martinez Ocasio is famous for being Bad Bunny's brother, a renowned Puerto Rican rapper and singer. He is part of Bunny's management team and often accompanies him on tours.

