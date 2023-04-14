Who is Ayanda Makayi? Age, wife, parents, career, TV roles, profiles

Ayanda Makayi is a South African actor best known for his starring role as Sol, a troubled young man who stalks the streets of the Zenzele in his taxi, in the fifth and seventh seasons of the television drama series MTV Shuga. Makayi has also starred as smitten boyfriend Ezekiel in Ingoma, Mzansi Magic music-based drama series. What are Ayanda Makayi's TV roles?

Ayanda Makayi's debut was in the SABC1 drama Mfolozi Street in 2014, and he later landed roles on shows such as Roer Jou Voete, High Rollers, and Ashes to Ashes. His onscreen character of Sol on the MTV educational drama series Shuga has made him the darling of small screens. Besides acting, he is a dancer and musician and plays various sports.

Ayanda Makayi’s profiles & bio

Full name Ayanda Makayi Gender Male Country South Africa Place of birth Queenstown, Eastern Cape Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Michelle Coetzee College AFDA Profession Actor Social media Instagram

What is Ayanda Makayi's age?

Makayi was born and raised in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, matriculating from Queen's College in 2010. Details about his date of birth are not provided. However, he is in his early 30s. He later moved to Johannesburg, obtaining a BA Honours in Live Performance from AFDA.

Who is Ayanda Makayi's wife?

Ayanda is dating his Roer Jou Voete co-star, Michelle Coetzee, who plays the character of Chef Rose on the SABC 1 drama Skeem Saam.

Ayanda Makayi's mother

Details about Makayi's mother surfaced online after the actor surprised her with a luxury vehicle to thank her for everything she has done for him.

A proud Ayanda shared the exciting moment when they removed the satin cloth to reveal his mother's new ride, a Haval H6 GT. In his message, he said it was a dream come true for him to be able to make this big gesture for his mother.

Ayanda Makayi's career

He first appeared on television in 2014 in Mfolozi Street, an SABC1 drama series. Following his impressive performance, he landed recurring roles on shows such as Ashes to Ashes, High Rollers, and Roer Jou Voete.

He landed his first starring role in 2017 in MTV Shuga, followed by Igazi when he replaced Given Stuurman in the role of Boysie on the second season of the Mzansi Magic supernatural drama series.

Makayi has also acted in films like Bush Pilot, That Golden Moment, Nyaope Boys, Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti, and The Journey is the Destination.

Makayi is one of the UNHCR ambassadors, and they aim to redefine the narrative of refugees across Africa.

Ayanda Makayi's movies and TV shows

#Karektas - Season 2

Ambitions - Season 1

Ashes to Ashes

Celeb Feasts with Zola - Season 1

Gqeberha: The Empire - Season 1

High Rollers - Season 2

Hope - Season 1

Igazi - Season 2

Ingoma - Season 1

Makoti - Season 1

Makoti - Season 2

Mfolozi Street - Season 1

MTV Shuga - Season 5

MTV Shuga - Season 7

Rented Family - Season 1

Roer Jou Voete - Season 1

The Docket - Season 1

Movies

Sizwe

Lockdown Heights

Blood Psalms

The Journey Is the Destination

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti

One Night kwa Mxolisi

Skorokoro

Descent

That Golden Moment

Facts about Ayanda Makayi

He matriculated in 2010. He was born and raised in Eastern Cape. His debut was in an SABC1 drama, Mfolozi Street, in 2014. He sings, dances, plays instruments, and soccer. He is a member of two bands. He works as a casting director. He currently lives in Johannesburg. He is best friends with Oros Mpofu and his twin, Prince. He studied Live performances from AFDA.

Above is Ayanda Makayi's biography and everything you need to know. The Gqeberha-born actor is best known for his starring role as Sol, a troubled young man in the 5th and 7th seasons of the drama series MTV Shuga.

