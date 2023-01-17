List of code 14 learnership opportunities in South Africa in 2024

Transport and logistic companies in South Africa prioritize applicants with the code 14 learnership qualifications or certifications when hiring drivers. This article lists institutes that offer code 14 learnership opportunities in South Africa and some basic requirements applicants must meet to enroll in these training programs.

Since driver job opportunities have become so competitive, you need more than a driving license to stand out. It would help if you considered going for a code 14 learnership because it will help you get on-the-job training. Below are some institutes that offer the code 14 learnership, with no experience required from the applicant.

List of code 14 learnership opportunities in 2024

Some of the institutions that offer code 14 learnership opportunities in South Africa are:

Denotech Training Institute

SADES Driving School

Innovative Learning Solutions

Imperial Logistics Academy

He & She Driving School

Easy Way Driving School

Thupello Driving Academy

CPD Academy

Honeybee Driving School

HAZCHEMWIZE

Since a code 14 learnership enables one to secure employment in logistics companies and businesses that require cargo transportation services, you should consider enrolling in these training programs. Below are more details about schools that offer code 14 learnership in 2024:

1. Denotech Training Institute

Address: Office 505 (S), The Markade Building, 84 Albertina Sisulu Street, Johannesburg

Office 505 (S), The Markade Building, 84 Albertina Sisulu Street, Johannesburg Call: 012 023 0132 / 076 310 4216 / 063 853 6993

012 023 0132 / 076 310 4216 / 063 853 6993 Website: denotechtraining.co.za

The Denotech Training Institute is among SA's leading heavy machines training colleges. The school has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and offers accredited courses covering heavy/civil construction, transport, and automotive industries.

The institute's code 14 learnship program was developed by experienced drivers and trainers. The course is for learner drivers who have just received their learner's license, novice drivers who need to improve their driving techniques, and experienced drivers who want to refresh their skills.

2. SADES Driving School

Address: Rabie Street, Randburg, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Rabie Street, Randburg, Johannesburg, Gauteng Call: 083 302 7041 / 083 393 5510

083 302 7041 / 083 393 5510 Email: info@sades.co.za

info@sades.co.za Website: www.sades.co.za

The SADES Driving School has extensive experience preparing students for their learner licenses and practical driving tests. The school's learnership program for code 14 drivers allows you to drive a vehicle over 16 000 kg, with a trailer over 750 kg, and code 8, 10, and EB vehicles.

3. Innovative Learning Solutions

Address: 5 Van Dyk Rd, Boksburg East Industrial, Boksburg

5 Van Dyk Rd, Boksburg East Industrial, Boksburg Call: +27 12 010 0414

+27 12 010 0414 WhatsApp: +27 63 298 9876 / +27 78 188 3325

+27 63 298 9876 / +27 78 188 3325 Website: ils-rsa.co.za

The Innovative Learning Solutions is one of Africa's biggest CODE 14 truck driver training and testing centers. It trains and assesses code 14 drivers for trucking companies looking for employees. Additionally, the institute helps drivers bolster their chances of finding employment and boost their CVs. Through the code 14 learnership opportunities, the school continues to place more competent truck drivers on the road.

4. Imperial Logistics Academy

Address: 18 Refinery Rd, East Rand Pty Mines, Germiston, 1400

18 Refinery Rd, East Rand Pty Mines, Germiston, 1400 Call: 010 492 3336

010 492 3336 Website: www.imperiallogisticsacademy.co.za

Invest in yourself by enrolling in an Imperial Logistics code 14 learnership course. Over the years, the school has prepared and produced drivers who can adapt to the changing driving conditions of Southern Africa. Code 14 is the highest driving license class in South Africa, and most people who acquire it use the license in the passenger and goods transport sectors. You should log into the school's website to find an Imperial Logistics code 14 learnership application form.

5. He & She Driving School

Address: 1 Duncan Street, Parow Valley, Cape Town

1 Duncan Street, Parow Valley, Cape Town Call: 021 931 8214 / 021 715 7877

021 931 8214 / 021 715 7877 Email: info@heandshe.co.za

info@heandshe.co.za Website: www.heandshedrivingschool.co.za

You need to be over the age of 18 years, have a valid learner's license, an ID book or ID card, and proof of address to book a K53 driver test with the He & She Driving School. A code EC license allows you to drive a vehicle over 16,000 kg with a trailer over 750 kg, and code B(08), code EC1(10), and code C(11) vehicles with or without a trailer.

6. Easy Way Driving School

Address: 6 Ngwelezane Road, Empangeni

6 Ngwelezane Road, Empangeni Call: +27 72 140 7139

+27 72 140 7139 Email: thami@easywayonline.co.za

thami@easywayonline.co.za Website: www.easywayonline.co.za

The Easy Way code 14 learnership courses are affordable. This black-owned company was established to provide professional training to drivers. Within over 10 years, Easy Way has emerged as one of the leading driving schools of choice for corporations and individual clients.

7. Thupello Driving Academy

Address: 373 Johannes Ramokhoase St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002

373 Johannes Ramokhoase St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002 Call: 012 001 6399 / 082 483 7299

012 001 6399 / 082 483 7299 Email: info@thupello.co.za

info@thupello.co.za Website: thupello.co.za

Code 14 learnership fees at Thupello Driving Academy are affordable. This Pretoria-based driving school develops competent drivers. The school was established in 2014 to tailor training to suit its client's requirements.

8. CPD Academy

Address: Cnr Devon and Rietkuil Road, Holgatfontein, Nigel

Cnr Devon and Rietkuil Road, Holgatfontein, Nigel Call: 010 020 5055

010 020 5055 Email: info@cpda.co.za

info@cpda.co.za Website: cpda.co.za

Commercial Professional Driver Academy (CPD Academy) offers code 14 learnership in Mpumalanga. The school aims to deliver a constant stream of professionally trained drivers annually for transport companies and the labor market. CPD Academy has over 10 years of experience.

9. Honeybee Driving School

Address: Doncaster Road, Kenilworth, WC, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708

Doncaster Road, Kenilworth, WC, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708 Call: 07 24 934 906

07 24 934 906 Website: honeybeedrivingschool.co.za

The Honeybee Driving School offers code 14 learnership in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban. The school specializes in assisting learners who need additional support and information during training. It also trains learners who have developed a fear of driving or repeatedly failed their tests.

10. HAZCHEMWIZE

Address: 10 Zurich St, Spartan, Kempton Park

10 Zurich St, Spartan, Kempton Park Call: 0861 429 2436 / 011 975 1278

0861 429 2436 / 011 975 1278 Email: info@hazchemwize.co.za

info@hazchemwize.co.za Website: www.hazchemwize.co.za

This organization offers code 14 learnership nationwide and in neighboring countries on request. Hazchemwize Pty LTD was established in 2002 and has over 20 years of experience offering various standard-based courses throughout South Africa.

How how do you get learnership for code 14?

Most institutes offering code 14 learnership programs require applicants who are at least 18 years of age, have a learners driving license, have an ID or passport, have proof of address, and communicate fluently in English or Afrikaans.

Is a CV needed for a code 14 leadership?

Some driving schools will request a curriculum vitae. Nonetheless, most don't require this document because they offer code 14 training, which does not require experience from the learner.

Can a code 14 learnership be online?

Code 14 leadership courses are mostly field-based. You need to practice most of the driving skills these training programs teach. Although some concepts are taught theoretically in a classroom, fieldwork or practice is highly encouraged.

What can you do with code 14?

A code EC license allows you to drive a vehicle weighing over 16 000 kg with a trailer weighing over 750 kg, and code B(08), code EC1(10), and code C(11) vehicles with or without a trailer.

Why apply for a code 14 learnership?

This training program teaches drivers essential skills needed in the transport and logistics sector, practical sessions improve one's skills and competency, and you can study part-time while working or doing other things.

What happens after completing a code 14 learnership?

Drivers with code 14 learnership certifications can work in transport and logistics companies or any organization and individuals that needs similar services.

How much is a code 14 salary in South Africa?

According to data from Glassdoor.com, a licensed truck driver earns around R10 157 per month in South Africa – or roughly R121 884 a year. A comparative salary data from Za.talent.com shows that the average pay is R148 650 per year or R16 530 per month.

Code 14 learnership opportunities are for people interested in working in the transport and logistics companies. You should have passed your learners driving test before enrolling for a code 14 learnership since this training is only meant to sharpen your driving skills.

