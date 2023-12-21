Top 15 affordable boarding schools in South Africa in 2023

Boarding schools in South Africa are known for being costly, and their charges have gradually increased in the past three years. These statistics beg the question, are there any affordable boarding schools in South Africa? Go through these details as they explore the most affordable institutions and their contact details.

The debate about boarding schools being better than day schools is subjective since these institutions offer access to education under different circumstances. Nonetheless, the question of their affordability often comes up; hence, this list of the most affordable boarding schools in South Africa puts it into perspective.

Top 15 most affordable boarding schools in South Africa

These are some of the cheap boarding schools to send your learners to. The details also include their contact information and addresses.

1. Pretoria High School for Girls

Pretoria High School for Girls is one of the best boarding schools in Gauteng. It is a section 21 fee-paying school, as per SASA. It has a capacity of 1300 learners, and its values are centred on Christianity, trained spirit, healthy physique and discipline.

The 2024 fees for Pretoria High School for Girls are as follows:

Grade 8: R55,530

R55,530 Above grade 8: R49,700

​The charges do not include boarding fees; the institution reviews school fees annually.

Telephone: 012 430 7341

012 430 7341 Email: admissions@phsg.org.za

2. Blue Hills Schools

Situated in Midrand, Blue Hills Schools is a private institution known for its quality education and affordability. The Christian private school offers education services to learners from grade R to grade 12, with boarding services for learners aged 11 to 20.

The school's boarding and tuition fees differ depending on the learner's level of education and whether they are international or South African natives. It ranges between R9,635 and R10,430 per month and does not include additional charges such as registration fees, development levy and sports levy.

Physical address: 16 Village Rd, Blue Hills AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa

16 Village Rd, Blue Hills AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa Phone: +27 11 318 4882

3. General Smuts High School

Founded in 1953, General Smuts High School is one of Vaal's largest and oldest institutions. The school charges R3,300 monthly or R34,700 annually.

Physical address: Van Riebeeck St, Vereeniging, 1930, South Africa

Van Riebeeck St, Vereeniging, 1930, South Africa Phone: 0164214130

4. Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School

The Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School is one of the most affordable boarding schools in KwaZulu Natal. The institution is one of a kind, as it uses choral music as a tool for holistic education. It also provides a Christian environment for physical development and academic excellence.

School fees at Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School range between R17,600 and R22,000, depending on the learner's level of education. The institution supports 25% of its students through a bursary scheme which accommodates talented learners who cannot afford the total school fees.

Physical address: R600, Winterton, 3340

R600, Winterton, 3340 Phone: +27 36 468 1012

+27 36 468 1012 Email: admin@dbchoir.com

5. St Andrew’s College

St Andrew's College is an Anglican all-boys high school in Graham, Eastern Cape, which values and embraces diversity. The school's annual boarding fees range between R191,490 and R363,879, depending on the learner's level of education. The school also has a package that offers a range of academic scholarships to academically strong and talented boys in Grade 8.

Physical address: Makhanda, Grahamstown, 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Makhanda, Grahamstown, 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa Phone: +27(0)46 603 2300

+27(0)46 603 2300 Email: contact@sacschool.com

6. Rodean School

Rodean School is an all-girls day and boarding school with an outstanding reputation as a centre of educational excellence. The institution's innovative curriculum inspires a life of significance, social responsibility and leadership.

The Rodean School termly boarding fee is approximately R156,480, not including tuition charges.

Physical address: Princess of Wales Terrance, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Princess of Wales Terrance, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Phone: 0116473200

7. Pretoria Boys' High

Pretoria Boys' High is one of the oldest and most affordable public boarding schools in South Africa. It has an expansive and serene environment, ideal for learners to access sound academics and co-curricular activities, including sports. Besides the tuition fees, the school charges an additional R85,900 per annum for boarding expenses.

Physical address: 200 Roper St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa.

200 Roper St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa. Phone: +27 12 460 2246

8. Cornerstone College

Established in 1991, Cornerstone College is a Christian-based institution that focuses on enforcing discipline while meeting your child's educational needs. It also offers extra-curricular activities like athletics, netball, soccer and cricket. Cornerstone College's annual boarding fee is R50,900.

Physical address: 50 Moreleta Street, Silverton, Pretoria

50 Moreleta Street, Silverton, Pretoria Phone: 0128048350

0128048350 Email: admin@cornerstonecollege.org.za

9. Crawford College

Crawford College is an international learning institution that opened its first branch in 1993 in Johannesburg. It is one of the largest groups of schools, with 19 institutions nationwide. Depending on the learner's level of education, Crawford College's fee ranges between R16,3480 and R19,950, making it among cheap boarding schools in South Africa.

Physical address: off Ngenda Rd, Tatu City

off Ngenda Rd, Tatu City Phone: 020 7651053

10. United Church School

Located in KwaZulu-Natal, the United Church School offers high-quality education to learners from low-income households. The school's financial support covers boarding, tuition charges and other expenses.

Physical address: 44 Frances Street, Yeoville, Johannesburg 2198, South Africa

44 Frances Street, Yeoville, Johannesburg 2198, South Africa P hone: 011 648 4727

011 648 4727 Email address: uchs@unitedcs.co.za

11. Parktown Boys' High School

Parktown Boys' High School is one of Gauteng's most affordable boarding schools and one of Johannesburg's oldest high schools for boys. It charges R64,000 per annum as tuition fees and R95,000 as boarding fees.

Physical address: 20 Wellington Rd, Parktown, 2193

20 Wellington Rd, Parktown, 2193 Telephone: (011) 642 4531

(011) 642 4531 Email: info@parktownboys.com

12. Maritzburg College

Maritzburg College offers scholarships to learners who excel in academics, sports and culture. The institution's annual tuition fee ranges between R61,400 and R65,700, while the boarding fee ranges between R95,400 and R152,4000.

Physical address: 51 College Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

51 College Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Phone: 033 342 9376

033 342 9376 Email: info@mcollege.co.za

13. Jeppe High School for Boys

Jeppe High School for Boys is among Gauteng's top 10 public boarding schools. Its curriculum focuses on academic excellence and nurturing learners' talents and abilities. Its annual fee is approximately R59,200.

Physical address: Corner of Roberts Avenue and Good Hope Street, Kensington, Johannesburg

Corner of Roberts Avenue and Good Hope Street, Kensington, Johannesburg Phone number: +27 (0) 11 614 1938

+27 (0) 11 614 1938 Email address: info@jeppeboys.co.za

14. St Stithians College

Located in Sandton, St. Stithians College is a private Methodist School, one of the best-performing schools in Gauteng Province. Its six schools offer educational services to learners at different academic levels. The boy's boarding school fee is approximately R128,060. The school awards scholarships for excellence in academics, culture, and sports to learners in the boys' and girls' colleges.

Phone: +27 (0)11 577 6316 for (Junior Preparatory and Boys' College)

+27 (0)11 577 6316 for (Junior Preparatory and Boys' College) Email: l groombridge@stithian.com

groombridge@stithian.com Phone: +27 (0)11 577 6364 Application Enquiries for our Boys' and Girls' Preps and Girls' College

+27 (0)11 577 6364 Application Enquiries for our Boys' and Girls' Preps and Girls' College Email: nmalinga@stithian.com

15. Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School

Situated in Pietermaritzburg, Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School is an all-girls high school offering learning services to students in grades 8 to 12. The institution has dynamic learning environments with diverse opportunities tailored to specific student's needs.

Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School's fees for 2024 are R51,220 per annum for grade 8 learners and R47,979 per annum for learners above grade 8. The school charges boarding fees rated at R74,114 per annum.

Physical address: 186 Alexandra Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

186 Alexandra Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Telephone: 033 386 9271

033 386 9271 Email: admin@ghspmb.co.za

Why are day schools better than boarding schools?

According to reports, boarding schools in South Africa are some of the best because they offer quality education and a stimulating learning environment. The other pros of learners studying in boarding schools include the following:

Living close to other learners fosters social skills and collaboration.

Encouraging independence and maturity in learners.

Exposure to diverse world views.

Sometimes, they help improve the relationship between learners and their families.

The primary disadvantage of boarding schools is how expensive some of these institutions are.

How much is a boarding school in SA?

The costs of boarding schools in South Africa vary. For instance, the most expensive institution costs approximately R369,920 in 2023. In the past three years, there has been a steady increase in private and government boarding school fees.

Where can I send my troubled child for free in Cape Town?

Military schools are not ordinarily designed for troubled teens; you can consider boarding schools, teen challenge schools or residential schools. Examples of remedial schools in Cape Town include:

Abeille Ruche School

Shelanti Private School

Dunatos Private Remedial School

The Tafelberg Remedial School

Chrysalis Academy

The School of Hope

Which are the top 5 boarding girls' schools?

The top 5 boarding girls' schools include:

Herschel girls School

St Andrew's School for Girls

Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

Roedean School for Girls

Hilton College

Is boarding school a good idea in South Africa?

South African boarding schools are a good idea since they provide learners with quality education in a stimulating environment. They also foster independent study.

How much does a boarding school cost in South Africa?

The cost of these schools varies depending on diverse factors. Nine of the most expensive schools cost over R300,000 per year.

Although most boarding schools are expensive for many, some boarding schools in South Africa offer scholarships to top-performing students from financially strained families.

