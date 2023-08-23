Hisense's contact details, head office, repair centre, product registration

Hisense is an appliances-manufacturing company headquartered in China with branches around the world. Although they specialise in retailing the most technologically advanced televisions, their products include air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, and sound systems. Here are Hisense's contact details.

Visitors visit the booth of high-end TV brand Hisense at the Shanghai Home Electronics Fair in Shanghai, east China. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Customers are advised to call Hisense's support team on 0860 447 3673 for their queries about the appliances they bought or when they need assistance with repairs. Johannesburg and Cape Town have walk-in shops ready to assist.

Hisense customer service

The retail brand has various communication channels that clients can use to get in touch with them for product-related queries. To contact customer service on WhatsApp, add this number to your phonebook 060 436 0888. Remember that the team can assist you Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Hisense support in South Africa

Hisense has a team to assist customers with accessing information about their appliances and gadgets. If you need to speak to one of their agents, call 0860 447 3673.

Hisense's head office: contact number

The Johannesburg Hisense head office, reachable on 021 832 2995, is located in Eastwood Office Park Block (Unit 12) 11b Riley Road, Bedfordview, Germiston, while the one in Cape Town is contactable on 021 555 4260. Cape Town's head office address is The Estuaries, Building 17, Oxbow Crescent, Century City.

Hisense product registration

To register your Hisense product for warranty, visit the product registration website and follow the brief steps below:

Step 1: Fill in your customer details and address.

Step 2: Provide your product information.

Step 3: Choose whether you want to be contacted for customer feedback.

Step 4: Click send.

Please be advised that this service is only available in South Africa, and if you need help submitting your product registration through the website, email the required details to warranty@hisense.co.za.

Hisense repair centre

Johannesburg and Cape Town have walk-in-only repair centres, but for customers who are outside the cities, repairs need to be booked online. In addition to providing the information stated in the abovementioned steps, customers must provide their purchase information and attach product receipts.

Is Hisense a South African company?

Hisense is a multinational corporation headquartered in China. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The consumer electronics brand was initially founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China, and televisions are the company's main products it specialises in. The company was then established in South Africa in 1996, with production taking place at its local plant in Ga-Rankuwa.

How do I register my Hisense TV in South Africa?

To register your Hisense TV in South Africa, visit Hisense.co.za and follow the already-mentioned steps. Alternatively, you can SMS HICARE to 48868 for a link that will direct you to the registration site.

What is the phone number for the Hisense warranty?

The exact number used to contact support is used to query a Hisense warranty. You can also direct your warranty query to Hisense's email at service@hisense.co.za.

Can a Hisense TV be repaired?

A Hisense TV can be repaired, but this depends on the severity of the technical problem. For one, if you notice that your TV is not turning on, is flickering, or has display problems, you can try switching it off, unplugging the device, and letting it stay off for some time.

Alternatively, soft reset it to drain any residual charges from the circuit board. If this does not help, you need to book an in-store repair session.

A monitor with images of Hisense televisions during a press event at the 2023 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Photo: Lauren Justice

Source: Getty Images

Familiarising yourself with Hisense's contact details and general information about Hisense products can come in handy when you need assistance with repairs or registering devices for warranty.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Lewis head office: contact details, address, business hours, FAQs

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing the information about South African retail brand Lewis. The article reports that Lewis Group is one of South Africa's leading brands for furniture, home appliances and electronics for all of your household needs. Knowing the Lewis head office contact details, address and other useful information can help you escalate a concern or clarify a query.

Knowing how to get hold of the Lewis Group head office can assist you with further escalating any issues you may have that have not successfully been resolved through your local store or customer service. If you have an issue that you need to take straight to head office, knowing their contact details will prevent you from spending extra time going through the different channels.

Source: Briefly News