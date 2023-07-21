Lewis head office: contact details, address, business hours, FAQs

The Lewis Group is one of South Africa's leading brands for furniture, home appliances and electronics for all of your household needs. Knowing the Lewis head office contact details, address and other useful information can help you escalate a concern or clarify a query. Keep reading for more useful details on the brand.

The Lewis Group is an umbrella organisation. Photo: Matthias Ritzmann

Source: Getty Images

Knowing how to get hold of the Lewis Group head office can assist you with further escalating any issues you may have that have not successfully been resolved through your local store or customer service. If you have an issue that you need to take straight to head office, knowing their contact details will prevent you from spending extra time going through the different channels.

Whether you want to find out more about terms and conditions discrepancies, have a query that has not been resolved, or wish to find any available job openings at the company, talking directly to an individual at head office is ideal. Here, we discuss everything to know about the company, including the Lewis contact details, address, and business hours.

What type of company is Lewis?

The Lewis Group is an umbrella organisation. Lewis stores, in specific, sell various items for your household, ranging from electrical appliances and home electronics to furniture and décor. Lewis Stores is a subsidiary of the Lewis Group, which includes brands like UFO, Inspire, Beares, and Best Home and Electric.

Who is the CEO of Lewis?

There are multiple shareholders, but Johan Enslin is considered the CEO and executive director. Johan has the majority investment share at a reported R28,46 million. This is followed by Jacques Bestbier, the CFO, debt officer and executive director with R17,19 million, and Daphne Motsepe, an independent non-executive director at R1,09 million.

The company’s head office is based in Cape Town. Photo: Tang Ming Tung

Source: Getty Images

How to email Lewis's head office

To contact the general customer service for your local Lewis store, you can email customersupport@lewisgroup.co.za. Unfortunately, there is no direct email address for the company's head office. Emails sent to info@lewisgroup.co.za may be escalated if requested.

What is the registration number for Lewis Group?

The company's registration number is 2004/009817/06. You can find out other useful technical details about the company through the link here.

How to contact Lewis Stores head office

The head office is slightly more challenging to contact than general stores, as this is usually the last point of escalation. The Lewis store's head office is based in Universal House 53A, Victoria Road, Woodstock, 7925, Cape Town. Lewis stores head office complaints can be directed to the following contacts:

Telephone number: +27 (0) 21 460 4400

Business fax +27 (0) 21 460 4662

You can contact customer service to close any accounts you no longer wish to use. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

How to close a Lewis account

If you wish to close your account, the easiest way would be to contact customer care for further assistance. You can either email the customer care department or call them directly, and they will gladly assist you with closing all relevant accounts.

Lewis customer care

Lewis contact details include the general customer service department on 080 022 8444, or through their email, customersupport@lewisgroup.co.za. Alternatively, you can contact the Lewis WhatsApp number on 060 012 3456.

Lewis Group vacancies

If you are keen to work for any of the Lewis Group stores, you can email their HR department at recruitment@lewisgroup.co.za to further enquire about any job vacancies in 2023. You can also search your preferred job site, including Pnet and Indeed.

Knowing the Lewis head office contact details will help you get peace of mind over any concerns you have regarding certain products or further escalate any issues you have experienced through the company that has yet to be resolved through the standard channels. Lewis stores trade Monday to Friday from 08h00 to 17h00 and Saturday from 08h00 to 13h00. It is closed on Sundays.

READ ALSO: Online PSiRA verification process: everything you ought to know

Briefly.co.za wrote an article to educate those needing assistance with the online PSiRA verification process. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) regulates the country's private security industry. If you are interested in making use of security services or looking to start up a security company, knowing the ins and outs of the process will be useful.

Source: Briefly News