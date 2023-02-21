What is the highest-paying job in tourism? Everything to know

There is no denying that a job that pays well is something we all want. After investing many years in education, craving a career that rewards accordingly is unsurprising. Tourism is one of the most rewarding industries in the world, well-known for its career opportunities and perks. This article answers many searches: "What is the highest paying job in tourism?" It has everything you need to know about the top-paying roles in the tourism and hospitality industry.

It is crucial to know that salaries vary across organizations and industries. Therefore, your salary in the tourism industry will depend on your educational qualifications, skills and experience. This means whoever wants to venture into this industry must be ready to work hard, as with other careers.

Tourism careers and salaries in South Africa

From administration to management, here are the various tourism salaries per year in South Africa.

1. PR Manager (R384,000)

Currently, this is the highest-paying tourism job in South Africa. A PR Manager is an individual a hotel or game reserve employs to manage the brand's reputation. They arrange press conferences and other public appearances, assemble and disseminate press releases, and manage the social media and marketing team.

2. Executive chef (R321,000)

An executive chef is responsible for planning and directing food preparation and culinary activities, estimating food requirements, and modifying menus or creating new ones that meet quality standards. A great executive chef with creative and delicious recipes can make or break a restaurant.

3. Hotel Operation Manager (R270,000)

A hotel operation manager oversees budgets, audits and cash flow analysis. Great managers are rare, so the compensation is generally very lucrative to attract and maintain a good manager. This individual may be the difference between fully booked hotel and a poorly performing hotel.

4. Tour Guide (R258,000)

Do you want an exciting job opportunity in the tourism industry and need help deciding what to choose? Well, you can settle for being a tour guide. These individuals are companies or resort employees who offer services that many tourists are eager to pay for. They offer guided tours to tourists and also ensure their safety.

5. Spa Manager (R204,000)

Many tourists enjoy having a good time at the spa while visiting. Therefore, most spa businesses are earning reasonably well, justifying the good salaries of spa managers. This personnel ensures spa menus are current, oversees marketing plans, creates employee schedules and reviews budgets.

6. Curator (R192,000)

Curators are responsible for a collection of art galleries or museum exhibits. They develop ways to interpret objects, artworks and archives through publications, exhibitions, events and audio-visual presentations.

7. Wine Steward (R174,000)

Big restaurants purposefully employ these wine experts to establish what clients want to drink and serve them accordingly. Due to the highly specialized training often required to be a wine steward, this role is in high demand, and its reward is considerably well.

8. Clubhouse Manager (R135,000)

In this career, your duties include ensuring that the clubhouse is clean, distributing uniforms to players and keeping an accurate inventory of team equipment. Strong organizational skills, good attention to detail and experience in the sport are some of the basic qualifications for a good clubhouse manager.

9. Travel Agent (R138,000)

How much does a travel agent earn in South Africa? Travel agents plan and book trips for clients on behalf of a travel agency. Interestingly, a well-experienced travel agent in South Africa receives a monthly salary of R11,500 and a bonus of R33,821 annually.

10. Event & Conference Organiser (R135,000)

It takes a whole lot to put together an event. Indeed, many folks prefer handing over the complex works to a professional who can make things easier and will not mind paying for the service. This is where an Event & Conference Organiser comes in to plan an event.

Is tourism a good career in South Africa?

The tourism sector is fueled by customer service, making it one of the most instantly gratifying industries to work in as you ensure people have a good time.

What is the highest-paying job in tourism?

With an annual salary of R384,000, being a PR Manager is the highest-paying job in tourism in 2023. These employees receive their rewards in millions to compensate for the tiresome work that comes with the career.

With the steady growth of the tourism industry, most people wonder, "What is the highest-paying job in tourism?" This article guides you through careers in Travel and Tourism to familiarize you with this sector's various employment prospects.

