George Bernard Shaw once said, "There is no love sincerer than the love for food," and this statement has never sounded more accurate. Judging by the diversity in cuisines and foods across the world, it goes without saying that food does more than benefit people healthwise.

Top view of different types of food. Photo: @mactrunk

Source: Getty Images

Apart from taste, food is an art, and some people consider it a science. The thought and creativity that goes into coming up with a dish, the diversity in how it is consumed and the cultural significance and occasion determine different countries' foods. So, if you are about exploring the most popular food in the world, read on for more details.

What is the most popular food in the world?

In this article, we have scoured the world for what we believe are the top 20 most popular foods from different countries. Going through this list might be daunting, granted you might drool as your eyes feast on the delicacies. Nonetheless, it is an exciting experience as you traverse the world and learn about different dishes and their significance to consumers.

20. Sushi

Overhead Japanese sushi food. Photo: @Ridofranz

Source: Getty Images

Sushi is an Asian dish and the most meal popular in Japan and can be eaten with vinegared, ginger, wasabi, soy sauce, other types of vegetables or fish, or as an appetiser. Even though the styles of sushi vary widely, the key ingredient is sushi rice, also referred to as sumeshi or shari.

19. Paella

Typical Spanish seafood paella in a traditional pan. Photo: @martiapunts

Source: Getty Images

Paella is a Spanish delicacy and has been eaten for hundreds of years, making it one of the most popular foods globally. It is made from meat, seafood, rice, vegetables and legumes.

18. Tofu

Organic Raw Soy Tofu. Photo: @bhofack2

Source: Getty Images

Tofu is an Asian cuisine eaten across the globe as an alternative to meat. In Japan, it is often served with soy sauce or pickled ginger and sometimes in burgers or seitan.

17. Roti

Roti canai with lamb curry sauce. Photo: @Chee Siong Teh

Source: Getty Images

Roti is a staple of Indian cuisine and is eaten by millions of people, even though it has gained popularity globally. It is a flatbread made from wheat flour, salt, water and oil. The dough is rolled into small circles, cooked in hot ghee or oil, and served with a stew or curry.

16. Cheese

Close-up of cheese on cheese board. Photo: @mina abodahab

Source: Getty Images

Cheese is another popular food option worldwide, and its versatility makes it preferred for diverse meals. The different variants of cheese provide options for consumers to explore, and according to the Food and Agricultural Organization, approximately 1.1 billion people globally enjoy cheese regularly.

15. Barbecue

Barbecue table spread. Photo: @rebeccafondren

Source: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American food, even though it is popular worldwide. It has a distinctive smokey flavour, usually not available in most foods. It is an outdoor meal usually eaten during social gatherings and comprises fish, meats, and, at times, vegetables roasted over a charcoal or wood fire.

14. Burritos

Barbecue chicken, corn and guacamole tortilla wrap on a wooden base. Photo: @Juan Antonio Barrio Miguel

Source: Getty Images

Burritos would easily pass for the most consumed food in the USA and worldwide, thanks to the diversity in the ingredients used in its preparation. The Mexican dish is made using flour tortillas and meaty and vegetable fillings wrapped in a cylindrical shape. The tortilla wrap is grilled slightly to make it soft and tasty.

13. Burgers

Cheeseburger with tomato and lettuce on wooden board. Photo: @Alex Souto Maior

Source: Getty Images

Burgers are among the most recognisable fast foods in the world. Burgers consist of a sliced bun, one or more patties made from ground beef, vegetables such as lettuce, pickles and tomatoes, caramelised onions, and a sauce made of mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Burgers can also contain cheese, bacon, eggs or bacon.

12. Steak

Grilled fillet steak with herbs. Photo: @10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

What is the world's favourite meal? Steak has to be the most delectable dish, especially since it is packed in protein and fibre. It can be grilled, pan-fried, boiled or cooked with a sauce. It can be had with different accompaniments like mashed potatoes and fries, to mention a few.

11. Spinach

Fresh harvested organic spinach on wooden background. Photo: @istetiana

Source: Getty Images

It is interesting to note that spinach, a leafy vegetable, features in this list. It is loaded with significant health benefits and is versatile, and can be used as a vegetable, juiced or blended in a smoothy. Its ability to grow in various places regardless of the environmental conditions makes it accessible hence a popular food to consume.

10. Ice cream

Strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream with a waffle cone. Photo: @ahirao_photo

Source: Getty Images

Ice cream is a popular dessert worldwide, and its diversity in flavours makes it a popular option. With changing times, the annual ice cream consumption is estimated to be 15.4 billion litres, and vanilla is the most popular flavour.

9. Soup

Lentil soup. Photo: @Brian Hagiwara

Source: Getty Images

Soup has to be the most eaten food in the world, especially since it is easy to make and can be had in different forms, cold, stew, broth, canned and goulash. It is also diverse, and you can experiment with vegetables, herbs and spices to make it. With a high nutritional value and water content, it is the go-to remedy for general sickness, making it one of the most popular foods in the world.

8. Apples

Fresh and crispy apples. Photo: @Tracey Kusiewicz/Foodie Photography

Source: Getty Images

Apples are among the oldest cultivated fruits and are a typical snack because of their significant health benefits. Apples are also the primary ingredient in puddings, pies, treats and delicious sweets, and their diversity earns them a spot on this list.

7. Pizza

Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple cut into slices. Photo: @Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple

Source: Getty Images

Is pizza the most popular food in the world? Apart from pasta, pizza is another most-eaten food in the world, and a study revealed that 54% of Americans love pizza. Interestingly, pizza was once considered a poor man's food because of its ease of preparation.

6. Potatoes

Raw potatoes with slices. Photo: @kaanates

Source: Getty Images

Potatoes are the most versatile vegetables you can think of and the world's favourite food. They can be mashed, fried, or boiled, and a 2019 study ranked them as the top vegetable produced for food consumption.

5. Bread

Baker carrying basket of freshly baked bread. Photo: @Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

On average, 12 billion sandwiches are consumed in the United Kingdom annually, which translates to 380 sandwiches per second. How incredible! Remember, there are more than 100 ways of eating bread, making it one of the most common breakfast options. It is also served as a starter; hence, it would easily pass as the world's favourite food.

4. Pasta

An assortment of dried pasta. Photo: @Brian Hagiwara

Source: Getty Images

Pasta is an Italian dish that has won the heart of most people and is considered one of the most globalised dishes. Contrary to popular opinion, the meal has been around from as far as 5000 B.C. In a survey, pasta was named the world's favourite food.

3. Chicken

Rotisserie chicken with herbs and lemons. Photo: @bhofack2

Source: UGC

According to a November 2022 research, chicken is the most consumed meat globally, making it easily the most popular food globally. Unlike other meats, chicken is cheaper and healthier than red meat; hence it is often preferred.

2. Eggs

Eggs bacon close up. Photo: @ATU Images

Source: Getty Images

You may have never visited any place in the world and not found eggs; hence, they would easily pass for the most popular food in the world. They are widely produced; thus, it is challenging to calculate the exact number of eggs produced daily. Eggs are a source of protein, preferred mainly for breakfast, and a primary ingredient in pastries. They can also be made in numerous ways.

1. Rice

Cooked rice in a clay pot. Photo: @kuppa_rock

Source: Getty Images

Is rice the most popular food in the world? It might not come as a surprise that rice is the most popular dish in the world, and according to National Geographic, it is a staple food for approximately 3.5 billion people globally. It is grown and eaten in every content except Antarctica. Asia tops the list as the largest consumer of the dish since it holds a cultural value in the continent. It is the main ingredient in traditional dishes like sushi, onigiri and rice cakes.

This list of the most popular foods in the world in 2023 provides diverse options and taste arrays to try out, especially if you intend to travel the world. The plethora of options highlighted above are sure to tickle your taste buds.

