25 discontinued South African sweets, snacks, chocolates that we adored

Chocolates, snacks, and sweets have existed since time immemorial. Even though some of these candies are old and no longer exist, we cannot help but remember them with nostalgia. So, what are some of the discontinued South African sweets, snacks, chocolates that we adored? See them below!

It is hard to imagine how we would have survived childhood without the candies we would look forward to while in school. Several indigenous companies in South Africa produced these old South African chocolates and sweets. Below is a list of 25 discontinued South African sweets, snacks and chocolates.

List of old South African sweets, snacks and chocolates

Nothing takes you back to childhood faster than the sweets you loved as a child. Whether you were born in the 70s, 80s, or 90s, you knew these South African sweets from the 90s going back. Which sweets could you only get in South Africa?

1. Simba Chips

Is Simba Chips South African? Yes. It is made from potatoes and laced with the best spices for you to snack at any time. It was first produced for the South African market in 1957.

2. Chappies

Chappies was founded in the 1940s by Arthur Ginsburg while working with the Chaplet Sweet company. The candies were so popular that they controlled 90% of the market share in the 1970s.

3. Big Korn Bites

This beloved snack has been in production for more than 4 decades now. The corn-based snack was available in several flavours, including Tomato sauce and BBQ flavour.

4. Peppermint Crisp

The unique taste of this beautiful milk chocolate bar filled in the middle with mint flavour is unmistakably refreshing. It has been in production for the past 60 years.

5. Tempo

This was popularly known as a shortcake biscuit and caramel covered in Cadbury's dairy milk chocolate. Unfortunately, it was taken off the shelves.

6. Inside Story

As the name suggests, it was all about the soft, smooth, truffle-like chocolate inside, dotted with shortcake biscuit pieces. It was discontinued from the market without anyone noticing.

7. Perky Nana

This was a banana flavoured chocolate bar covered in delicious milk chocolate. Unfortunately, it was removed from the shelves many years ago, and it is sad that nothing has replaced it yet.

8. Take Two

Take Two was known for its catchy advert that went hand in hand with its taste. It was a blend of short biscuits, caramel and chocolate.

9. Cabrio Chocolate

It had a funky wrapping with a similar taste and texture to a Tempo bar for those who may not know it. Unfortunately, Cadbury discontinued it in 2006.

10. Caravan chocolate bar

The bar had a delicious layer of caramel tucked between light water crisps, covered in milk chocolate. Unfortunately, they were discontinued several years ago by Nestle.

11. Chocolate Log

This humble yet delicious chocolate was removed from the shelves by Nestle. The company said they were trying to improve it to make it more delightful, tastier and healthier to consumers.

12. Sugus

Sugus were a must-have at any kid's parties. They came in different colours. Purple was grape; yellow was lemon, pink was strawberry, and green was lime.

13. Rolos

Rolos were never meant for sharing. On the contrary, they were so sweet that you were supposed to scoff down a whole roll on your own and enjoy the delicacy.

14. Choc Stix

These were chocolate covered pretzels. They were slightly salty, crispy, and sweet. They are still adored to date.

15. Nut Puffs

Nut Puffs were crunchy and filled with a buttery, gooey peanut centre. These old South African candies were everyone's favourites.

16. Tempo chocolate bar

The bar is one that you cannot forget. It was developed in the early 1980s, and it was undoubtedly the best bar developed and produced in that decade. Sadly, Cadbury decided to discontinue producing Tempo in 2017.

17. Maynard Sour Balls

Some years back, chewing Maynards sour balls earned you extra points amongst your friends. Even though they were ridiculously sour, it did not stop young ones from coming back for more.

18. Gobstoppers

These sweets started as black and progressed to white the longer you sucked on them. They would last for hours and gave a sore jaw. You will often take them out of your mouth to check if their colour has changed yet.

19. Ouma Rusks

This biscuit made with buttermilk is regarded as the oldest snack produced in South Africa. Its first production dates back to 1939.

20. Marshmallow Fish

This childhood stuff had a sensationally soft white sugar powder. It was also combined with a fluffy marshmallow.

21. Wilson Toffees

The original one was back in colour. But unfortunately, it was discontinued due to an outcry following many dental emergencies caused by these tough chews.

22. Iced Zoo biscuits

This animal-shaped biscuit was covered with thick icing off the top. It was crunchy and prevalent amongst kids.

23. Doritos

Although Doritos was not conceived in South Africa, it has continued to nourish the country's population for over 4 decades now. There are 4 flavours to choose from, giving you a broad option to choose the one that suits your mood.

24. Love Hearts

These were mini sweets with stamped sentiments within a love heart. They mostly did rounds in school over the Valentine's Day season.

25. Sherbet Dust Straws

These candies were great fun for sharing with friends, although you had to keep a pair of scissors handy to snip off the end.

Above is a list of the discontinued South African sweets, snacks and chocolates. The majority were discontinued even without anyone noticing. However, they helped make our childhood enjoyable, our adult life jolly good, and parenting much easier.

