Top 15 Zulu traditional food: meals and drinks with pictures

In the past decades, when modernization, colonization, and urbanization had not eroded the African culture, part of the Zulu culture included hunting and gathering. Traditional Zulu cuisine was in plenty in areas occupied by the Zulu people. This included different varieties of vegetables and fruits, meat, legumes, and wide-ranging drinks. While modernization has largely changed the tribe's cuisine, some Zulu traditional food still exists, though not as plentifully as it once was.

Zulu food is a significant aspect of the tribe's culture and traditions. There were procedures that guided the growing, preparation and sharing of food among the community members.

What is the most common Zulu traditional food?

What do Zulus eat? Here is a look at the most popular Zulu cultural food.

1. Amazi/amasi

Amazi is curdled milk made to resemble cottage cheese or crumbled yoghurt. To prepare amazi, fresh milk is placed in a gourd that is set aside for a few days. After thickening, the curd is separated from the whey and stored for a day.

The amazi gourd should not be cleaned. Instead, it is refilled with a new batch of milk that quickly gains the characteristic amazi taste due to the bacteria present in the gourd's walls.

2. Uphuthu

For decades, maize has been a crucial part of food in the Zulu culture. This explains why there are so many maize-based dishes in their cuisine. Uphuthu is a meal that is made from coarsely ground maize. The maize is then used to create thick porridge with a crumbly texture. Uphuthu is mainly served cold and can be accompanied by spinach or amazi.

3. Amadumbe

Amadumbe is a root that closely resembles sweet potatoes. It is prepared similarly to potatoes and can be boiled, steamed, or grilled. Mashed amadumbe is commonly used as a weaning food but can also be consumed by people of all ages. Today, the amadumbe is also cut into strips and fried as a substitute for French fries.

4. Ujeqe

Ujeqe is an authentic Zulu bread that is steamed and is usually served as an accompaniment to meat or curry. The meal is also known as Jeqe and was traditionally prepared using freshly ground mealies which were then wrapped with corn leaves and steamed.

Modern variants of this bread are steamed using vegetable steamers.

5. Umqombothi

Umqombothi is a traditional beer made from maize, sorghum, yeast, and water. It is very rich in vitamin B. Umqombothi has a rather low alcohol content (typically less than 3%) and is known to have a heavy and distinctly sour aroma.

The drink is particularly common in traditional Zulu weddings.

6. Chakalaka

Chakalaka is one of the most consumed South African dishes to date. It is a tomato relish that is spicy. The recipes for chakalaka vary depending on the family. Conventionally, chakalaka was prepared by men who worked in gold mines.

They mixed a variety of vegetables and beans to cook this delicious dish. The dish was later embraced by the Zulus as well as other tribes across South Africa. It is often served alongside a starchy dish.

7. Porridge (Isibhede and phutu)

Porridge commonly features in the isiZulu cuisine and is typically served out of three-legged cooking pots in Zulu villages. Phutu is an unfermented porridge, while isibhede is the fermented version. Isibhede is sour and makes the tongue tingle.

There are also other popular variants, including the iphalishi, which is butter bean-based, and elimuncu, which is sour milk-based. Zulu porridge is commonly served with spicy dishes and chunks of roasted meat.

8. Corn custard

This is one of the most common Zulu desserts. It is made from a mixture of fresh sweet corn that is grated off the cob, some water, and the milky liquid that runs from the corn kernels as they are grated. When the ingredients are heated, they thicken into a cream that is then allowed to cool before eating.

9. Roast meat

Wild and domesticated meat is a common part of Zulu cuisine. The meat is typically roasted whole on a spit or added to a wide range of vegetable-based broths and soups. The roasted meat is usually served in large wooden pans known as ugqoko.

The Zulu eat a wide range of animals, including sheep, pigs, chickens, fish, and cows. They were also known as skilled hunters who would frequently hunt and eat buffalo, kudu, and waterbucks.

10. iDombolo/Dombolo

iDombolo is a traditional Zulu tribe's food made in a pot of boiling water. The dish resembles a dumpling but differs from the traditional dumpling in that it is prepared with yeast instead of baking powder. In the Zulu culture, the dish is cooked on top of a thick stew, while in other South African cultures, it is prepared on its own.

11. Idli

One cannot create a Zulu traditional food menu without including Idli. It is a soft and fluffy steamed rice cake made by fermenting the batter from soaked rice and black grams together. While the dish is quite popular amongst the Zulu people, it is said to have originated in South India (though the Indian version is spicier).

12. Umfino

Any pictures of traditional South African food will almost always include Umfino. It is a cornmeal dish made from corn flour, water, spinach and/or amaranth leaves. The leaves give this dish its characteristic green look.

13. Isitambu

Isitambu is a South African Zulu dish based on a mixture of maize and sugar beans. The meal is usually served as is or with other meat-based Zulu traditional meals. Isitambu is a staple meal for most South African families and is also known as umngqusho.

14. Isijeza

This is a nutritious meal made from a combination of ithanga (pumpkin), impuphu, and sugar. It is typically served with fresh milk or amazi.

15. Isijingi

Isijingi is a Zulu dish made from pumpkin and maize meal. The maize meal and precooked pumpkin are added to boiling water and mashed into a fine paste that is popularly served with beef or other meat.

Zulu traditional food comprised numerous ingredients, the most common being fresh fruits and vegetables, domestic and wild animals, and animal products. Like in other African cultures, Zulu food has changed significantly due to the tribe's interaction with other communities within and outside South Africa.

