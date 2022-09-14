In the Irish labour market, there is a persistent mismatch between demand and supply for workers. According to many studies conducted by a recruitment company in Ireland, there was an increased job posting of 25 per cent in 2021 despite the pandemic spreading worldwide. This article analyses the 10 highest-paying jobs in Ireland for South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Irish job market allows domestic and foreign workers (including South Africans). Photo: @SouthafricansinIreland (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Irish job market allows domestic and foreign workers, including native South Africans. For one looking to work in Ireland as a South African, ex-pats should ensure that they have their CVs and cover letters polished.

How can a South African get a job in Ireland?

The most important thing before searching for employment in Ireland is applying for an employment permit to work in Ireland. Non-EEA nationals currently residing in Ireland and with specific immigration authorisations are not required to obtain an employment permit. In addition, if one comes to Ireland to be with their family, they might not even need a work permit.

10 highest paying jobs in Ireland for South Africans 2022

Ireland jobs for South Africans are readily available; however, one has to meet the job requirements to get the job. Here are the 10 highest paying jobs in Ireland for South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1. Automation Engineer

Many companies have failed to meet the demands of the ever-shifting consumer trends in this recovering global economy where money is essential, which holds back innovation. This indicates an increased demand for automation professionals in Ireland and Europe.

Salary range: Euro 50,000-60,000

2. Sustainability Manager

A sustainability manager is an individual who studies and forecasts a firm's present and future. They aid in assessing an organisation's impact on the environment's health and the economy.

Salary range: Euro 60,000-65,000

3. Compliance Officer

Several organisations seek compliance officers where organisational practices and standards must be followed. These jobs are expected to increase throughout Ireland and worldwide in 2021, with a consistently growing customer base for such products.

Salary range: Euro 40,000-50,000

Ireland jobs for South Africans are readily available. One has to meet the job requirements to get the job. Photo: @southafricansinIreland (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. Data Analyst

Data scientists employ a mixture of statistical modelling, computer science, encryption, and math skills to find answers to questions that help organisations make proper decisions to help their customers. These well-paying jobs have continuously risen to the top of the market in Ireland and worldwide. Therefore, one can work in Ireland from South Africa - remotely.

Salary Range: Euro 60,000-65,000

5. E-Commerce Supervisor

With the increased demand in businesses and consumers to turn to online shopping, there is increased demand for e-commerce specialists, specifically at the mid-senior level. The primary responsibility of the E-commerce manager is to oversee and control the eCommerce department of an organisation with an increased online presence. In addition, this person will be responsible for social media accounts, websites, and online advertising decisions.

Salary Range: Euro 50,000-55,000

6. Software Engineer

The demand for software engineers has gradually been increasing in Ireland for the past five years, as is the need for junior programmers and technicians. Software engineers with solid language and coding skills are paid well, with flexible time schedules and plenty of room for improvement.

Salary Range: Euro 50,000-55,000

7. Web Designer

There is an upsurge in demand for web developer jobs in Ireland. Many applicants highlighted an increase in their pay over the previous year. The job description of a web designer is to combine various visual design elements such as photos, graphics, text, videos and animations to build websites and web pages.

Salary Range: Euro 50,000-60,000

8. Construction Manager

The role of a construction manager is to coordinate construction workers, supervise and select materials and tools and inspect the safety while ensuring construction and site safety preparation. The Irish government will help drive the demand for construction managers in 2022.

Salary Range: Euro 45000-50000

Ireland jobs for South Africans are readily available; you have to meet the job requirements to get the job. Photo: @SouthafricansinIreland (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

9. Healthcare Assistant

To be considered a medical professional, one must have a lot of practice and schooling. However, in 2020 many hospitals in Ireland were understaffed, forcing the government and private organisations to study their hiring policies and pay to avoid future understaffing.

Salary Range: Euro 37500-40000

10. Mortgage Underwriter

A mortgage underwriter approves or denies a loan. Mortgage underwriters review several factors before granting or denying a loan.

Salary Range: Euro 40000-45000

Is it hard to get a job in Ireland?

Despite the need for visas and work permits, it's not as challenging for a foreigner in Ireland compared to other European nations. Despite being among the economies most severely affected by the worldwide recession, it recovered one of the fastest.

Can a South African immigrate to Ireland?

Yes, a South African can immigrate to Ireland. As a South African who wishes to work in Ireland, one does not need a visa. However, one needs a valid job offer and a work permit to get into the country, which is applied 12 weeks before commencing work.

Is finding work in Ireland difficult?

The European Commission highlights that finding a job in Ireland is more complex than in other parts of Europe. However, the pay is excellent, and it is an attainable goal.

There are several job opportunities for South Africans in Ireland; you just have to be patient. Conclusively, good use of written and spoken English is a requirement to ensure successful application into any of the ten positions listed.

READ ALSO: Jobs that are in demand in South Africa in 2022: Top 20 list

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on jobs in demand in South Africa in 2022. Many people are jobless due to job scarcity in the country. This article highlights 20 jobs that are currently available in the job market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News